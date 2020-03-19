Final Fantasy VII Remake New Commercial Shows Never Seen Before Sequences

Two new Final Fantasy VII Remake commercials emerged online today, and one of them shows some sequences we haven't seen before.

The first commercial, which can be found below, shows glimpses of story sequences that not only we haven't seen before, but they are not found in the original. There are some spoilers in the video, however, so avoid watching it, especially if you never played the original Final Fantasy VII.

Final Fantasy VII Remake Won’t Be Delayed, But Retail Copies May Be Hard to Come By

The second commercial that has been released today shows some short combat sequences featuring all characters.

Yesterday, Square Enix provided an update on the Final Fantasy VII Remake release, confirming that the game will indeed release on April 10th despite the COVID-19 pandemic, but retail copies may be hard to find due to changes in distribution.

Earlier this week, new screenshots emerged online. The screenshots showcased Wall Market, some of the facilities found inside it, such as a brand new arena called the Corneo Colosseum, where players will be able to obtain rewards by defeating enemies and much more. A video series called Inside Final Fantasy VII Remake has also been launched earlier this week, providing information on the game's development.

Final Fantasy VII Remake launches on April 10th on PlayStation 4. A playable demo is now available for download worldwide on the PlayStation Store.

