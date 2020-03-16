Final Fantasy VII Remake New Gorgeous Screens Showcase Wall Market

A new batch of Final Fantasy VII Remake screenshots has been shared online today, showcasing one of the key locations of the first part of the remake, characters and more.

The new screenshots showcase Wall Market and some of its iconic locations like the Honeybee, which look more vibrant than ever, as well as the dresses for Cloud, Aerith and Tifa, the Leviathan summon and more.

Today, it's also been confirmed that a battle arena called the Corneo Colosseum will be available in Wall Market, allowing players to take parts in battles and obtain a variety of rewards. More information can be found on the Square Enix Official Website



























































Earlier today, Square Enix launched a new video series called Inside Final Fantasy VII Remake. In these videos, key members of the development team reveal information regarding the remake's development and more.

Final Fantasy VII Remake launches on PlayStation 4 on April 10th. A playable demo is now available worldwide, giving players a taste of the full experience.

FINAL FANTASY VII REMAKE is a bold reimagining of the original FINAL FANTASY VII, originally released in 1997 for the PlayStation, developed under the guidance of the original key developers. This grand adventure filled with memorable characters and crafted with cutting edge technology was an instant worldwide hit, and now it is reborn for a new era. With a mix of traditional command-based combat and real-time action, fans can explore the world of FINAL FANTASY VII, recreated with today’s technology.