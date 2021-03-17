Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade Won’t Get Further DLC, as Team Is Focused on Development of the Remake’s Second Part
Episode Yuffie will be the only DLC released for Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade, as the development team is currently focused on the second part of the remake.
Speaking with Famitsu, Director Tetsuya Nomura confirmed that the original plan was to release a PlayStation 5 version of the first part of the remake without DLC. The development of Intergrade has helped the team preparing for development on PlayStation 5, but no further DLC will be released, as the team is now focused on working on the second part of the remake.
During the same interview, it has been confirmed that only Yuffie will be playable in the Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade DLC episode and that it will feature new Materia and Summons. Sonon won't be fully playable, but players will still be able to fight together with him by pressing the L2 button during combat.
Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade launches on PlayStation 5 on June 10th worldwide. Owners of the original PlayStation 4 release will be able to upgrade to the PS5 version of the game for free.
FINAL FANTASY VII REMAKE expands upon and reimagines the spectacular world of the original game. It covers up through the escape from Midgar and is the first game in the FINAL FANTASY VII REMAKE project. INTERGRADE is a bundle that includes both REMAKE and the new episode featuring Yuffie. In her episode, play as the spirited ninja after she arrives in Midgar. There, she and another Wutaian operative are to rendezvous with Avalanche HQ, infiltrate the Shinra Building, and steal the conglomerate's most powerful materia.
The PlayStation5 version of FINAL FANTASY VII REMAKE and all related updates are required to play the new episode featuring Yuffie. You are eligible to receive a free PS5 digital version of FINAL FANTASY VII REMAKE if you already either (i) own a PS4 digital version of the game or (ii) own a PS4 disc version of the game and also own a PS5 console with a disc drive (you must insert the disc each time you wish you to download or play the PS5 digital version of the game). Some additional restrictions may apply.
