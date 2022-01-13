Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade PC Update 1.001 Stabilizes Framerates of 90 and Above; Also Packs Fixes For Various Issues

Square Enix has deployed out the first update for Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade on PC, and here’s what it does.

The game’s first patch updates the game version to 1.001 and should download automatically the next time players launch the Epic Games Store client. Unfortunately, it doesn’t appear to be a major update for PC players, as patch notes are quite minimal.

Final Fantasy VII Remake Aerith Flirty Dress PC Mod Rivals Her Dress from Crisis Core

According to the notes, the new 1.001 update packs fixes for various issues, although details haven’t been specified. In addition, after installing the update, subtitles within Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade are now English by default. The most notable change appears to be related to Dynamic Resolution Scaling as this update stabilizes the game’s framerate for framerates of 90 and above.

For the sake of completeness, we’ve included the full release notes, as supplied by Square Enix, down below:

Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade PC Update 1.001 Release Notes The Epic Games Store version of FFVIIR INTERGRADE has been upgraded to Ver. 1.001. Please see below for details. Subtitles now default to English.

The resolution is now stabilized for framerates of 90 and above.

Various other issues have been rectified.

Final Fantasy VII Remake is available now globally for PC, PlayStation 4, and PlayStation 5. The PC version was released last month following an announcement at The Game Awards. Prior to the game’s release on the Epic Games Store, the Remake was exclusive to PlayStation platforms.