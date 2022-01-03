Final Fantasy VII Remake Aerith Flirty Dress PC Mod Rivals Her Dress from Crisis Core

A new Final Fantasy VII Remake mod has been released, adding a brand-new dress for Aerith to the PC version of the game.

Another day, another mod for the recently-released PC version of the popular Remake. Created by modder ‘vxsapphire’, this “Flirty Dress” mod adds a cocktail dress for the last member of the Cetra - Aerith Gainsborough. Truth be told, this dress looks quite good and might even rival Aerith’s dress as seen in 2007’s Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII.

In order to use this new dress mod, users will need AdventurerAdol's Cheap Dress mod – this mod allows users to let Aerith use her “cheap” dress throughout the entire game, and also works in battles.

The “Flirty” dress mod can be downloaded via Nexusmods and comes in white, red, purple, and black. We’ve included some screenshots of the mod in action down below.













Final Fantasy VII Remake is available now globally for PC, PlayStation 4, and PlayStation 5. The release date of the PC version was officially announced during last month’s The Game Awards.