Final Fantasy VII Remake Digital Sales and Shipments Surpass 3.5 Million Units in 3 Days; Digital Sales Continuing to Increase

Final Fantasy VII Remake digital sales and shipments have surpassed 3.5 million units in 3 days, Square Enix has announced.

The publisher announced the news through an official press release and via social media.

“Final Fantasy VII Remake shipments and digital sales exceeded over 3.5 million worldwide in three days following its April 10 release”, the press release reads. “The game has achieved exceptional digital sales, which are continuing to increase.”

We're proud to announce we shipped and digitally sold over 3.5M copies of #FinalFantasy VII Remake in 3 days! 🥳 All of us would like to raise our Buster Swords to say THANK YOU to everyone who has supported us during launch, we hope you’re all enjoying the game! #FF7R pic.twitter.com/4m93Op7O9I — FINAL FANTASY VII REMAKE (@finalfantasyvii) April 21, 2020

The highly-popular remake of Square Enix’s 1997 RPG for the original PlayStation released globally earlier this month on April 10. Physical copies of the game were sent out much earlier than planned to ensure that most of those who pre-ordered the game would receive the game on launch day.

Shipments for Final Fantasy VII Remake are lower than that of 2016’s Final Fantasy XV, which shipped over 5 million units on day 1. While initial sales numbers for the remake surely are impressive, logistical problems caused by COVID-19 have likely affected the game’s physical production process. As noted by analyst Benji Sales, however, sell-through for Final Fantasy VII Remake (copies actually sold to customers instead of retailers) appears to be higher than that of Final Fantasy XV.

Final Fantasy VII Remake is available globally now for PlayStation 4. Francesco De Meo reviewed the title and gave it a 9.3, praising its excellent visuals, character development, battle system and expanded story elements.

Remaking Final Fantasy VII properly is something that was always going to be very difficult to achieve. Everything considered, Square Enix did a good job with the first part, but the controversial ending is going to divide the fanbase: some will love it, some will hate it. It is undeniable, however, that the developer managed to make this feel like an epic journey just by using a small slice of the whole adventure