Final Fantasy VII Remake New 8K Video Shows the Game Running With Beyond All Limits Ray Tracing, Dynamic Resolution Disabler and More

A new Final Fantasy VII Remake modding showcase has been shared online today, highlighting how the first few mods released for the game do improve the experience.

The new 8K resolution showcase, which has been put together by Digital Dreams, features the game running complete with the Beyond all Limits ray tracing preset, the Dynamic Resolution Disabler, and the No DOF No Blur Toggle HUD mods. While the ray tracing preset doesn't change the game's visuals too much, mostly due to the great lighting system featured in the vanilla game, the removal of dynamic resolution scaling makes the game look sharp at all times.

Final Fantasy VII Remake released on PC last week exclusively on the Epic Game Store, and it is one of the most barebones PC ports released by Square Enix in recent times. You can learn more about the recently released PC port by checking out Alessio's analysis.

It is unfortunately clear that no major effort was made here to make it the ultimate version of the game, as it should always be the case with a PC release. Sure, you can play it at a higher frame rate if you have the hardware for it. PS5 users can only choose between a 4K@30 mode and a Performance Mode that drops the rendering resolution to 2688x1512 (according to Digital Foundry's test) to reach 60 frames per second. That said, such a high profile release warranted something more.

Final Fantasy VII Remake is now available on PC, PlayStation 5, and PlayStation 4 worldwide.