Final Fantasy VI Pixel Remaster Launches on February 23rd on PC and Mobile

The final entry in the Final Fantasy Pixel Remaster series, Final Fantasy VI, will launch later this month on PC and mobile, Square Enix confirmed.

The sixth main entry in the long-running JRPG series will launch on PC and mobile on February 23rd. The game will come complete with new graphics and new soundtrack.

Front Mission 1st: Remake, Front Mission 2: Remake Announced for Switch

The original FINAL FANTASY VI comes to life with completely new graphics and audio as a 2D pixel remaster! A remodeled 2D take on the sixth game in the world-renowned FINAL FANTASY series! Enjoy the timeless story told through charming retro graphics. All the magic of the original, with improved ease of play. The War of the Magi caused magic to disappear from the world. A thousand years later, humanity relies on machines - until they find a young woman with mysterious powers. The magicite system allows players to customize which abilities, magic spells, and summons the party members learn. All the playable characters have their own stories, goals, and destinies. Journey through their interwoven fates in this sweeping melodrama.

Square Enix also revealed new details on the Final Fantasy VI pre-order bonuses, which include a 20% discount, four wallpapers, and five music tracks.

Those who pre-purchase FINAL FANTASY VI on Steam will receive early purchase bonuses, including four wallpapers, five music tracks, and a 20% discount. The wallpapers, timelapse special tracks, which transition from the iconic original versions to the new arrangements, and an instrumental music track are available through early purchase or via the bundle on Steam. The music tracks include: The Decisive Battle (Timelapse Remix)

Terra’s Theme (Timelapse Remix)

Searching for Friends (Timelapse Remix)

Locke’s Theme (Timelapse Remix)

Aria di Mezzo Carattere (Instrumental)

Final Fantasy VI Pixel Remaster launches on PC via Steam and mobile on February 23 worldwide.