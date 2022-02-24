Final Fantasy VI Pixel Remaster New Intro Comparison Video Higlights Massive Improvements Over 2015’s Release

A new Final Fantasy VI Pixel Remaster comparison video has been shared online, highlighting the differences between the new release and the PC version of the game released in 2015.

The new video, which has been shared by RetroGame.Stream, highlights how much better the Pixel Remaster is right from the intro when it comes to sprites and music, and even backgrounds.

Final Fantasy VI Pixel Remaster is now available on PC, iOS, and Android worldwide.