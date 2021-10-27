Final Fantasy V Pixel Remaster is Coming to PC and Mobile on November 10

The Final Fantasy Pixel Remaster series continues its saga with Final Fantasy V. The game is going to launch on PC (Steam), Android, and iOS on November 10. The game will cost $17.99 after launch. However, Pre-orders for the game are currently available on Steam. The pre-orders offer a 20%-off discount, making the price $14.39.

Additionally, the Final Fantasy V Pixel Remaster pre-orders on the PC have some additional incentives for early adopters. If you pre-purchase now, you'll receive a special soundtrack with three especially rearranged songs and two limited wallpapers.

Final Fantasy V's story synopsis is as follows:

The King of Tycoon has sensed a disturbance in the wind. When the crystals that balance the powers of the world are threatened, the king hastens to the rescue...only to go missing. Somewhere a young man and his Chocobo find themselves drawn toward friends that will change their destiny.

The remaster is based on the original Final Fantasy V game released in 1992. It's a remodeled 2D take on the fifth game in the world-renowned Final Fantasy series. Players can re-experience the game's story told through retro graphics and with improved ease of play. The universally updated 2D pixel graphics include the iconic designs created by Kazuko Shibuya, the original artist and collaborator.

In addition, the game's soundtrack has been rearranged much like in previous entries in the Final Fantasy Pixel Remaster series. The new music compositions aim to be faithful to the Final Fantasy style and are overseen by the original series composer Nobuo Uematsu.

Building on the job systems of previous games, Final Fantasy V includes a diverse selection of jobs to try. It also features a unique ability system that lets you combine skills. Other improvements include a modernized user interface, auto-battle options, and supplemental extras like the bestiary, illustration gallery, and music player.