First Three Final Fantasy Pixel Remasters to Release This Month; Steam Store Pages Now Live

The first three Final Fantasy Pixel Remasters will be released later this month, Square Enix confirmed.

The three remastered classic role-playing games will launch on July 28th on PC via Steam, iOS, and Android. Until August 11th, all three games will be available with 20% off their full price.

July 28th will also mark the first time the 2D version of Final Fantasy III launches in the West. The game introduced the Job System that was refined in later entries in the series such as Final Fantasy V and Final Fantasy Tactics: War of the Lions.

The original FINAL FANTASY III comes to life with completely new graphics and audio as a 2D pixel remaster! A remodeled 2D take on the third game in the world-renowned FINAL FANTASY series! Enjoy the timeless story told through charming retro graphics. All the magic of the original, with improved ease of play. With the power of light nearly eclipsed by the power of darkness, only the crystals' four chosen adventurers can save the world. Experience the iconic job changing system first introduced in FFIII - switch jobs at will and use various abilities as you progress in the game. Change into a variety of classes like Warrior, Monk, White Mage, Black Mage, Dragoon, Evoker, or even call monsters to do your bidding with as a Summoner.

Steam Store pages for the other Final Fantasy Pixel Remasters have also been opened, but they do not feature screenshots or release dates, outside of the already known 2021 release window.

