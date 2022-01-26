Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin to Feature 27 Jobs; Development Team Wasn’t Expecting the Chaos Memes

Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin will feature a good number of Jobs at launch, according to new information shared by members of the development team.

Speaking in a new interview with Push Square, Head of Team Ninja Fumihiko Yasuda confirmed that there will be a total of 27 Jobs.

[UPDATED] Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin New Screenshots Showcase Jobs, Fiends and More

Personally, I like the combination of having a samurai along with a monk or ninja. With a total of 27 jobs, there is a great deal of variety to enjoy, and tonnes of combinations to try out in both single player and multiplayer. I hope that everyone will discover their own unique combination of jobs that they enjoy playing!

Square Enix Director Daisuke Inoue also commented on the Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin's difficulty settings, confirming that Easy Mode has been added so as to make the game more accessible even to those who are not fans of action games. Those looking for additional challenges will be able to play the game at Hard difficulty and at an additional, more difficult, setting that has yet to be named.

We have put in a 'story' mode so that fans of Final Fantasy who may not enjoy action games can also have fun with this game. For those who usually play action games, but who perhaps haven’t played at a high difficulty level before, we have the 'action' mode. For those who want even more of a challenge, there’s 'hard' mode, as well as an even higher difficulty mode. We came up with these options as a result of our desire to make it so that lots of users can experience the fun that the action, customisation, and story have to bring.

Square Enix Producer Jin Fujiwara also commented on the Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin reveal trailer which has spawned countless Chaos memes. Apparently, he didn't imagine that it'd be picked up on as much as it has been. Fujiwara also has a few thoughts on it, but he finds dwelling on the past useless, a statement that seems to hint that the developer most likely did particularly appreciate the memes.

The area that was revealed was the Chaos Shrine, and his purpose of going there was to defeat Chaos. As a result, he ended up saying “Chaos” a lot, but I didn’t imagine that it’d be picked up on as much as it has been! I have a few thoughts on it, but there’s no use on dwelling on things in the past. Since it’s caught everyone’s attention, why not try and count how many times the word “Chaos” appears in the whole game?

Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin launches on March 18th, 2022 on PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and Xbox One.