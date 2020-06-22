FIFA 21 PC Will Be Based on the Current-Gen Version, Rather Than the Next-Gen One

FIFA 21 PC will be based on the current-gen (PlayStation 4, Xbox One) version of the game instead of the next-gen (PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X) one, Electronic Arts confirmed in the official FAQ.

FIFA 21 PC will be the same version as released on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. We’ll have more information on it in the coming weeks.

That's highly disappointing, of course, but it is also sadly the same course we've seen in the previous two generations. The first FIFA game released for next-gen consoles won't be ported to PC, with EA citing the average user's configuration as a barrier.

In case you're wondering, these are the innovations that EA has confirmed so far for the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X.

Controller haptics Sense the impact of shots, passes, catches, kicks, tackles, and hits with immersive controller haptics. A new DualSense controller on PlayStation 5 with rich and responsive haptic feedback deepens the gameplay experience letting you feel the rhythm of the game in your hands. Blazing fast load times Faster load times get you in the game quicker than ever. Never lose focus as stadium environments will load with unprecedented speed, letting you get to the kick-off in seconds. Deferred lighting & rendering Authentic new environments, unlocked by a new deferred lighting system create ultra-realistic football experiences and player fidelity, enhancing the game in every part of the stadium. Reimagined player bodies Next-gen technology creates deeper definition in player physiques, while dynamic lighting accentuates details such as faces, hair, kits, and uniforms to take athletes to a whole new level of realism. Stats-driven player movement Enhanced animation technology in FIFA enables you to experience ultra-responsive and realistic player movement. Off-ball humanization From adjusting shin pads in the 89th minute to screaming for passes in the endzone, player humanization unlocks the most authentic character behaviours ever seen in sports video games letting you see the detail and feel all the emotion of football at the highest level.

On a more positive note, those who'll still be interested in FIFA 21 PC will be able to get it on Steam or Origin, based on their preference.

Those who are looking to play the game on next-gen consoles will be able to upgrade for free from current-gen consoles thanks to 'Dual Entitlement'. Cross-play functionality, however, is still under investigation and hasn't been confirmed yet.