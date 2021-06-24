FidelityFX Super Resolution Added to Dota 2 with Nemestice Update

The extremely popular Multiplayer Online Battle Arena game Dota 2 has been updated to support AMD FidelityFX Super Resolution.

This update also adds support for AMD's FidelityFX Super Resolution. This technique allows the game to render at a lower resolution and then upscale the results with improved image quality. The result is high quality rendering at a lower performance cost than full resolution rendering, which allows for higher framerates even on less powerful graphics cards. Players can enable this setting in the Video options by turning the "Game Screen Render Quality" to less than 100%, and then turning on the "FidelityFX Super Resolution" checkbox. FidelityFX Super Resolution works on any GPU compatible with DirectX 11 or Vulkan.

Truth be told, Dota 2 isn't exactly the most taxing game out there with its exceedingly low system requirements. Still, it's another game where you can test the new AMD FidelityFX Super Resolution spatial upscaling technique.

FSR was added as part of the Nemestice update, by the way. Here's a bit more info on the latest Dota 2 patch.