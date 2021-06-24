FidelityFX Super Resolution Added to Dota 2 with Nemestice Update
The extremely popular Multiplayer Online Battle Arena game Dota 2 has been updated to support AMD FidelityFX Super Resolution.
This update also adds support for AMD's FidelityFX Super Resolution. This technique allows the game to render at a lower resolution and then upscale the results with improved image quality. The result is high quality rendering at a lower performance cost than full resolution rendering, which allows for higher framerates even on less powerful graphics cards. Players can enable this setting in the Video options by turning the "Game Screen Render Quality" to less than 100%, and then turning on the "FidelityFX Super Resolution" checkbox. FidelityFX Super Resolution works on any GPU compatible with DirectX 11 or Vulkan.
Truth be told, Dota 2 isn't exactly the most taxing game out there with its exceedingly low system requirements. Still, it's another game where you can test the new AMD FidelityFX Super Resolution spatial upscaling technique.
FSR was added as part of the Nemestice update, by the way. Here's a bit more info on the latest Dota 2 patch.
New Event Mode & Battle Pass In the wake of the Mad Moon's destruction, willful fragments of Radiant Ore and Direstone crashed upon our world. But a third type of stone—Nemestice—was left drifting behind. Now, a prophesied Nemestice Storm strikes the heart of the battlefield, and the clash of the Ancients has been forgotten. For Nemestice offers power over both Ancients, and in this land, there is no greater prize. Prepare for impact over at the Nemestice Battle Pass page, where you can learn more about the free event game and all the rewards in store for those who participate in the Battle Pass—like an all-new Dragon Knight Persona, Spectre Arcana, Young Invoker Dark Artistry Bundle, Immortal Treasure, and heaps more. And this is just the first offering in this year’s cadence of events—we’re planning a second Battle Pass later this year.
