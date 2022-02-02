Far Cry 6 Title Update 4 Adds New “Rambo” Content and Offers Quality-of-Life Changes Alongside Various Bug Fixes

Far Cry 6 Title Update 4 has been made available across all platforms, and we’ve got the full release notes.

The game’s fourth major update weighs in at roughly 25GB on Xbox Series X|S, and around 23GB on PlayStation 5. Xbox One players are required to download 12GB of new data, while those playing on PS4 are presented with a 17GB-22GB download. On PC, the update varies between 8.64GB and 12.33GB (without or with HD Texture Pack).

The new update adds support for the new “All the Blood” Rambo content, which allows players to help out a Rambo superfan on a bloody mission against the Yaran military.

How far would you go if you wanted to be Rambo? In "All the Blood", you will be meet and help a Rambo superfan against the Yaran military in a blood-soaked rampage of vengeance straight out of an 80's action blockbuster, blending stealth with over-the-top action and references to iconic Rambo moments. Upon completing this free mission, you will unlock the Vengeance Bow, a deadly explosive weapon effective against helicopters and heavy units. Starting today, you will also be able to purchase the Rambo Bundle, giving you access to Rambo-inspired gear to customize their characters with, featuring the iconic gear, weapon, vehicle, and more from cinema's most notorious guerrilla soldier.

In addition, the title update packs several Quality-of-life improvements, and several fixes for reported issues, including platform-specific ones. Down below you’ll find the official release notes.

Far Cry 6 Title Update 4 Release Notes QUALITY-OF-LIFE UPDATES Guerilla Camps : We made an update to upgrading your Guerilla Camps while playing co-op. Previously, upgrading your Camp while you were playing with somebody else would trigger a consent popup for other players in the party when you were upgrading a building. With TU4 this is no longer the case, and you can freely upgrade your camp. Ammunition pick-up from enemies : We have added a notification to the HUD when you are at the maximum ammunition and are trying to loot ammunition from enemies. Previously, you didn't get any notification and it could be confusing why enemy bodies were highlighted but you wouldn't receive any loot or notification. Enemy health bars and icons in vehicles : When dealing with enemies in vehicles it has been a bit difficult to differentiate between the vehicle health, enemy health and enemy type. With TU4 we're changing the way this is displayed by hiding enemy markers while they are inside of a vehicle, to make fights more readable. BUG FIXES General Fixed an issue that could cause an infinite respawn loop during the "Paradise Lost" mission.

Fixed an issue that could cause the aim sensitivity to reset when closing the options menu.

Fixed an issue that could cause the HUD to completely disappear under certain circumstances.

Fixed an issue that caused warning messages to not correctly be affected by the Red Color Group settings in the Colors menu.

Fixed several issues that could cause the game to crash.

Fixed an issue that could cause a host to be unable to kick a client during a co-op session.

Fixed an issue that could cause enemy snipers to infinitely respawn in the restricted areas between Oasis Plains and Palma Forest.

Fixed an issue that could cause enemies to respawn too frequently in the Costa Del Mar area.

Fixed an issue that could cause enemies to respawn too frequently in the Savannah Fields area.

Fixed an issue that could cause the mission not properly ending after completing "Operation National Treasure" after delivering the tank under certain circumstances.

Fixed an issue that caused the enemy tagging to always be active, even when turning it off in the options menu. DLC Fixed an issue that caused the "UI and Fonts scaling" options to not apply to all HUD elements when playing DLC.

Fixed an issue that could cause players to fall out of bounds when interacting with a Memory Link. Xbox Fixed an issue that could cause a SNOWSHOE-73FDEEE5 error on Xbox consoles when using the Ubisoft Connect store.

Fixed an issue that could cause a black screen when launching Far Cry 6 on Xbox consoles under certain circumstances.

Fixed an issue that could cause an infinite loading screen after launching a DLC. Xbox Series X | S Fixed an issue that could cause an infinite loading screen when starting a Special Operation. PC Fixed an issue that could soft lock the game or cause the game to crash if a player clicked the Ubisoft Connect button in the main menu with the Ubisoft Connect disabled.

Far Cry 6 is available globally now for PC, PS5/PS4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Amazon Luna, and Stadia.