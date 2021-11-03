Latest Far Cry 6 Title Update 2 is Massive on PlayStation 5; Includes Bug Fixes, Performance Improvements and More

Ubisoft is currently rolling out Far Cry 6 title update 2, and it’s rather massive on PlayStation consoles, especially on PS5.

The latest update for the game is now being released for Xbox and PlayStation consoles, and Ubisoft will soon also be rolling out the update on PC, Stadia, and Luna. It packs numerous fixes for encountered issues alongside Quality-of-Life changes and performance improvements. In addition, this update removes the Dani & Danny vs Everybody mission, which was added to the game too early.

Whereas Xbox players are faced with download sizes somewhere between 13GB and 20GB, PlayStation and PC players are required to download a whole lot more. On PlayStation 4, players are faced with a download ranging between 49GB and 60GB (depending on region). For PS5 players, however, the size of this update is even worse as it weighs in at roughly 90GB. Meanwhile, PC players will need to download approximately 54GB of new data in addition to the 47GB for the HD texture pack.

You’ll find the official release notes for this new title update down below:

Far Cry 6 Title Update 2 Release Notes Gameplay updates

• New Daily and Weekly Challenges have been added.

• (Available November 9th) New Special Operation: Los Tres Santos.

• Adjusted the respawn rate of enemies in the following areas: José's Island and Martínez (Philly's) Airstrip.

• General performance improvements. Quality-of-Life changes

• The title sequence can now be skipped like other cinematics.

• The Co-Op menu icon now shows a “!” when Co-Op becomes available for players.

• Corrected several subtitles to better reflect intention, e.g., Resources are now universally called Resolver Materials.

• Added a Moneda tutorial after finishing the first Insurgency.

• Workbench background has been updated to make it less distracting.

• Updated Colorblind mode to fix several issues for players with deuteranopia, e.g., not have white text on yellow background. Bug fixes

General

• Fixed an issue that could cause a looping death and loading screen situation when an autosave was made while the player was dying.

• Fixed an issue that caused the weekly challenge “Road Rage” to have an identical name to the in-game trophy. The weekly challenge is now called “Road Fatality”.

• Fixed an issue that could cause a player to fall through the world until restarting the game under rare circumstances after crashing a plane into the ground during a co-op session.

• Fixed an issue that could cause the Auto Turret gadget to be permanently equipped when loading a save file.

• Fixed an issue that could cause the Wingsuit to not become available if the player built the Hideout Network facility level 1 before applying the launch day patches. Photo Mode

• Fixed an issue that could cause connected controllers to continuously vibrate under certain circumstances when opening Photomode.

• Fixed an issue that could cause players to become stuck in Photomode when failing to find a Co-Op partner during matchmaking. Missions

• Fixed an issue that could cause a looping loading screen during the “Backseat Driver” mission.

• Fixed an issue that could cause the mission progress to be halted if all ground forces were killed without being detected during the “Break the Chains” mission.

• Fixed an issue where the missions “Triada Blessings” and “Boom or Bust” would not complete correctly when completing them in Co-Op.

• Fixed an issue that could cause Miguel to disappear and the mission progress to halt under certain circumstances during the “Second Son” mission.

• Fixed an issue that could cause the controls UI elements to appear on screen after the cinematic during the “Harpoon” mission.

• Fixed an issue that could cause Paulo, Talia and Bicho to fall through the stage (but continue to perform, the show must go on!) when shooting them with Discos Locos during the “Guerrilla Radio” mission.

• Fixed an issue that could cause the quest objective to disappear when fast travelling after watching the cinematic during the “Bullet Points” mission.

• Fixed an issue that could cause Miguelina to become unresponsive during the “Sincerely Lorenzo: Obsession” mission.

• Fixed an issue that could make the Workbench unresponsive during the “Juan of a kind” mission.

• Fixed an issue where destroying all airplanes in the area before starting the mission “Fly Ball” could cause the mission progress to halt.

• Fixed an issue that could cause Raiza to become stuck during the “Du or Die” mission. Co-Op

• Fixed an issue that could cause “Play Together” to stay greyed out if joining a session had previously failed.

• Improved game responsiveness after extended Co-Op sessions.

• Fixed an issue that could cause the game to freeze for 60 seconds when exiting a post-campaign Co-Op session.

• Fixed an issue that could cause the UI to become unresponsive when trying to accept a Co-Op invitation from a player that had previously hosted a Co-Op session on Stadia.

• Fixed an issue that could cause players on Stadia to receive a Trapper-D1534951 error when trying to join a Co-Op session.

• Fixed an issue that could prevent players on Xbox Series X/S and Xbox One to join a Co-Op session when already playing in a Co-Op session.

Far Cry 6 is available globally now across PC, PS5/PS4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Stadia, and Luna.