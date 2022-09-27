Menu
Far Cry 6 Game of the Year Edition Leaks; Appears to be a Rebranded Ultimate Edition Upgrade

Aernout van de Velde
Sep 27, 2022, 08:26 AM EDT
Far Cry 6 update 3

From the looks of it, a Far Cry 6 Game of the Year edition will soon be made available alongside a GOTY upgrade pass.

This ‘information’ comes from Italian Microsoft and Xbox leaker ‘Aggiornamenti Lumia’, who has proven to be quite accurate when it comes to Microsoft and Xbox store leaks. Apparently, Ubisoft is planning to release a GOTY edition of its most recent Far Cry entry alongside an upgrade pass. Going by the leaked image from the Microsoft store, the Game of the Year edition of Far Cry 6 includes the main game alongside all of its DLC and expansions as well as the Ultimate Pack which, in turn, contains the Croc Hunter Pack, the Jungle Expedition Pack, and the Vice Pack.

Croc Hunter Pack

45/70 weapon
45/70 Cartridge vehicle accessory
Croc Tooth weapon charm
The Bushwhacker outfit
Off-road vehicle

Jungle Expedition Pack

Compass weapon charm
SBS weapon
The Adventurer outfit

Vice Pack

Champagne - a white panther companion
Golden Bullion weapon charm
Letter Opener vehicle accessory
Skorpion weapon
The Miami Strip outfit
Convertible vehicle

As far as we know, this is the same content as included with the Ultimate Edition of the game, but we haven’t been able to verify this just yet. The Far Cry 6 Season Pass offers access to additional content, including The Blood Dragon Set, the Classic Edition of Far Cry 3: Blood Dragon, and the Post-game story expansions (Vaas: Insanity, Pagan: Control, Joseph: Collapse).

We’ll update you as soon as more information comes in on this new GOTY edition of Far Cry 6. Here's what we had to say about the game in our review.

Perhaps it’s a combination of staying too formulaic to the Far Cry principles of the last seven games or just a burnout in open-world experiences in general, but I found myself less enamoured by the breadth of the world and technology powering the explosive gunfights. On its own, Far Cry 6 is fine (although the star power of Giancarlo Esposito is wasted), but there’s little innovation to entice longtime fans of the series.

Far Cry 6

Order