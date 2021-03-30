If you live in South Africa with an iPhone in your pocket, then there is good news for you from the Apple Pay department.

Apple Pay is Starting to Roll Out in South Africa, Add Your Card to Wallet App Today and Start Reaping the Ecosystem Benefits

Launched back in 2014, Apple Pay has been slowly and gradually rolling out to users around the world. And just a few hours back, the service has hit the shores of South Africa.

Currently, only Absa, Discovery and Nedbank users are able to add their cards to Apple Pay and we are expecting more banks will be added to the roster in the coming days.

Just loaded my cards on Apple Pay. Went live in SA today! #ApplePay #SouthAfrica — Gabriel Swanepoel (@Gabswan) March 30, 2021

Those living in South Africa can quickly add their cards to the Wallet app by simply pressing on the + sign at the top right hand side. To learn more about the process, check out the tutorial posted here. The whole thing is easy to follow, and all you need is a bank that supports Apple Pay, that is it.