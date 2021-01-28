Fallout New Vegas The Frontier Mod Has Been Pulled

The Fallout New Vegas total conversion mod The Frontier has been pulled, and development has been halted for the time being.

According to a new post on the mod's Nexus Mods page, The Frontier has been pulled following some concerning news regarding a member of the development team. Additional details on the situation will be provided soon.

Some deeply concerning news has emerged in the past few hours. We have been recently notified that one of our developers, ZuTheSkunk, had posted animated pedophillic content on their personal artist accounts. The items in question are deeply disturbing to the entire team, and we condemn them in the strongest sense. ZuTheSkunk has since been removed from the Development Team and banned off of our Community Discord. We will be conducting dialogue with members of the development team to hear their thoughts regarding the current situation and help make our decision more informed. We have stopped production and work on the mod to address the current events properly. More measures will be undertaken and a more detailed address will be posted soon.

The Fallout The Frontier mod introduces a new map of Portland Oregon, new gameplay mechanics, fully voiced experience, and more. As the mod's quality is quite high, let us hope the team manages to address all the current issues and make it available for download again.