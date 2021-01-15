Fallout New Vegas the Frontier Massive Total Conversion Mod Is Now Available for Download

A new massive Fallout New Vegas total conversion mod called The Frontier is now available for download, introducing new features and content for the now-classic RPG developed by Obsidian.

Fallout The Frontier doesn't just add new quests and locations, but also new gameplay mechanics, like the vehicle system, unique FX, and over 24,000 lines of voiced dialogue.

New Worldspace Design The Frontier is an open world, similar in size to the DC wasteland, featuring a fully snowy Portland Oregon, with real life landmarks and locations. New Gameplay Fight against new varieties and styles of enemies! Featuring a robust new vehicle system, dozens of interesting creatures, over 150 new weapons and hundreds of new armours, there’s a whole world of exploration. Unique FX Fallout New Vegas The Frontier mod brings you world class FX and experiences, with techniques that are used in modern VFX. Our FX are designed to be as performance friendly as possible, whilst blowing the gates open in terms of quality and “awesome-ness” Voice Acting The Frontier is a fully voiced experience, with over 24,000 lines of voiced dialogue, all provided by our talented voice acting cast and a few celebrity guests! We’ve aimed for as high a quality experience as we can in terms of voice acting. Voice Acting done with the help of Creators Network and Casting Call Club. Questing Featuring 3 major questlines following the NCR, the Legion and the Crusaders of Steel. Dozens of new side quests of varying length and complexity, with an incredible amount of worldbuilding to help bring the experience together. DLC content Fallout: The Frontier requires the base game and the four official DLCs.

The Fallout New Vegas total conversion mod Fallout The Frontier can now be downloaded from Nexus Mods. The mod will also release on Steam in the next few days.