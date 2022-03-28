Fallout 76 Getting “Exciting New Content” from Rust Console Developer Double Eleven

Fallout 76 is now well into its fourth year of content with no end point in sight, but does Bethesda intend to stay committed to the game indefinitely? They’ve got Starfield coming up and The Elder Scrolls VI after that, so they’re going to have a lot on their plates. Well, today veteran support studio Double Eleven (co-developer of Minecraft Dungeons, Rust for consoles, and more) announced they’ve begun working on new Fallout 76 content, which should start arriving later this year. While Bethesda hasn’t outright stated this, it sounds like they may be largely passing on the reigns when it comes to Fallout 76’s ongoing live-service development. Here’s what Double Eleven had to say about the new gig…

At Double Eleven we’ve made a name working with some of the biggest developers and publishers in the world. We are excited to be able to announce publicly that we’ve recently begun working with Bethesda Game Studios to create new challenges for players of Fallout 76. Since its release in 2018, Fallout 76 has invited players from all over the world to create a unique Dweller, leave The Vault and explore the many wonders and challenges of The Wasteland of Appalachia. Bethesda and Double Eleven began speaking in late 2020, and since then we’ve worked together on a host of exciting new content that will be enjoyed by this passionate community of fans later in 2022.

Double Eleven plans to expand their team to meet the challenges of Fallout 76 development, with a large number of job vacancies posted for both their UK and Malaysia offices.

Fallout 76 is available now on PC, Xbox One, and PS4, and playable via backward compatibility on Xbox Series X/S and PS5. The game’s most recent season, “Invaders from Beyond” launched earlier this month.