Fallout 76 Worlds Bring Custom Craziness to the Wasteland Today

Bethesda has been promising it for a while, but today marks the launch of Fallout Worlds in the ever-expanding Fallout 76. Worlds essentially bring a small taste of the mod scene available in other Bethesda RPGs to Fallout 76 (something that hasn’t been possible before due to the game’s online nature). Players can mix and match a long list of settings in order to create unique worlds, which they can then play on with friends. Check out a new Fallout Worlds launch trailer, below.

Here’s everything you need to know about Fallout 76’s new Public and Custom Worlds:

Public Worlds The new Public Worlds mode will help you shake up your normal gameplay by offering special worlds that have a pre-selected group of Fallout Worlds settings enabled, fit to a theme. All players can join Public Worlds to dive into an Appalachia that’s wildly different from Adventure Mode.

One Public World will be available to players at a time. Currently, we are planning to rotate Public Worlds once per month so that you can regularly try out a variety of different experiences. However, rotation frequency may change in the future based on community feedback and other factors.

Here are the first five Public Worlds that you will be able to check out in-game. As voted on by our Public Test Server participants, we’re starting with “Happy Builder,” and will rotate through the rest in the following order: Happy Builder: Reduced C.A.M.P. placement restrictions, relaxed building restrictions, all Map locations discovered, and PvP has been disabled. High Risk: No Fast Travel, always-on PVP, players drop additional loot on death, free workbench crafting, and legendary item attributes have been disabled. Dweller Must Die: Greatly increased enemy difficulty, increased damage, increased equipment durability, and “Dark Bog” weather effects. Quantum World: Max jump height, no fall damage, nuked creatures and flora, and “Quantum Storm” weather. Butcher’s Delight: Infinite ammo, no VATS or melee attack AP costs, and enhanced dismemberment.

Custom Worlds Players with active Fallout 1st memberships can now choose the Custom Worlds option from the Play menu to create a new type of world where they can adjust a wide variety of different settings to create an Appalachia that’s tailored to their liking. To create a Custom World, click “Play” from the Main Menu, select Custom World, hit “Select World Template,” and then start tinkering with settings you’d like to try out. Up to seven friends can join you in your Custom World, for a total of eight players per World. Please Note: Private Worlds mode has been renamed to “Private Adventure” with today’s update to better differentiate it from Custom Worlds mode.

While creating your Custom World, you can choose among a broad array of customization settings and let your imagination run wild with the possibilities! Here are some of the options at your disposal: Workshop: Build in previously restricted areas, disable the need for electricity, increase your C.A.M.P. budget and build height, relax building restrictions, and more. Combat: Infinite enemy spawns, alter PvP rules, adjust enemy difficulty, give yourself infinite ammo, change item durability, and more. General: Disable Fast Travel or make it free. Choose special weather effects, including Radstorms and Nuke Zones, as well as new weather effects, like Quantum Storm and Dark Bog. Add filters for a unique view of Appalachia, adjust jump height, fall damage, or even the consequences on death. Please note: Some Custom World settings may impact your game client’s performance. However, you are still free to use them, and can always enable or disable them again as needed.

Currently, you can save a Custom World you’ve created in one of three available slots, and you can select one of them to set it as your active Custom World.

You can edit your Custom Worlds after you’ve finished creating them, so even if you’ve filled all three Custom World slots, you can still change them up as needed.

If you are a Fallout 1st member and you have played in a friend’s Custom World previously, you will be able to log into it — even if the World owner is offline.

To do this, select Custom Worlds from the Play menu, click “View Worlds,” select your friend’s World from the “Shared World” section and set it to “Active.” You can then play in that World by selecting Custom Worlds from the Play menu.

If you are not currently an active Fallout 1st member, don’t worry. You can still join your friends who are Fallout 1st members in the Custom Worlds that they’ve set up while they are online.

Fallout Worlds are part of a larger update that also includes new challenges and rewards, and the usual array of bug fixes and tweaks – you can get the full notes for update 1.6.0.17 here. As mentioned, you’ll need to be a “Fallout 1st” member in order to create Custom Worlds, which will set you back $13 a month.

Fallout 76 is available now on PC, Xbox One, and PS4, and playable via backward compatibility on Xbox Series X/S and PS5.