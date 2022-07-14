Apple will launch the new iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro models later this year in September alongside the new Apple Watch Series 8. The company will release four models of the iPhone 14 but there will be no iPhone 'mini'. Instead, the company will release a 6.7-inch iPhone 14 Max with a notch. However, the iPhone 14 Pro models will receive the bigger update with a dual-cutout display for Face ID components and the front camera. While we are months away from the official unveiling of the handsets, fake cases of iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro are already available in China. Scroll down to read more details on the subject.

Fake iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro Cases Already Available in China, Hinting Design and Dimensions of the Handsets

The fake cases of iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro in China imitate the official cases from Apple. The cases are shared on Twitter by Majin Bu that more or less looks identical to Apple's official silicon cases for all four models. As you can see in the image below, the fake cases lists the names of the 6.1-inch iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Pro, and the 6.7-inch iPhone 14 Max and iPhone 14 Pro Max. In addition, even the packaging is very similar to what Apple offers.

Even though the iPhone 14 launch is mere two months away, the production of fake cases indicates how sure case manufacturers are when it comes to the design and form factor of the handsets. Before the official unveiling of the iPhone, molds with accurate dimensions enter the supply chain that allows companies to work on the relevant accessories. DuanRui shared a picture on Twitter earlier today that showcases the mold of the iPhone 14 Pro. showcasing the changes that can be expected later this year.

It was reported earlier today that Apple is expecting the iPhone 14 models to outsell the current iPhone 13 models. This is all there is to it, folks. Share your valuable insights with us in the comments section below.