Facebook Now Lets You Directly Transfer Photos and Videos to Google Photos

Moving photos and videos between platforms are often cumbersome and require a fair amount of work. For example, moving content from Facebook to Google Drive involves downloading each image/album individually from the former and reuploading it on the latter.

It is exponentially worse for users who have several thousand photos scattered across several albums. Facebook today announced that they'll let users upload photos directly from its platform to Google Photos. According to Facebook's blog post:

Facebook, Google Fought Tooth & Nail For Acquiring Fitbit Reveal Insiders

Today, we’re releasing a tool that will enable Facebook users to transfer their photos and videos directly to other services, starting with Google Photos. We are currently testing this tool, so we will continue refining it based on feedback from people using it as well as from our conversations with stakeholders.

The tool will make its debut in Ireland and is expected to be available worldwide by Q2 2020. You can access it from your Facebook settings, under the "Your Facebook information tab". Initially, it will work only with Google Photos. The company says that support for other cloud sharing platforms will be added in the near future.

Facebook's new photo transfer tool is part of the open-source Data Transfer Project. The project aspires to make data transfer between platforms such as Google, Twitter, and the likes, easier.

It is not often that one gets to write something positive about Facebook, especially after knowing how Facebook treats user data. In my opinion, this may have been the best initiative it has undertaken so far.

It doesn't indemnify Facebook from its past transgressions at all but tells us that the platform is ready to address some of the issues arising out of big tech. As I mentioned earlier, transferring data from one platform to another manually can be cumbersome and it's good to see Facebook taking an initiative to make it easier.

Knowingly or unknowingly, we trust these tech oligopolies with a copious amount of our personal information. It is only fair that we get the option to move it between platforms as we see fit.