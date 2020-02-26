Facebook Acquired Sanzaru Games (Asgard’s Wrath) for Its Oculus Studios

Facebook announced yesterday the acquisition of Sanzaru Games, the game development studio whose most recent game is the Oculus exclusive Asgard's Wrath. Released in October 2019, Asgard's Wrath became one of the most critically acclaimed Virtual Reality games to date.

Here's what fans of Sanzaru Games can expect from this acquisition, according to Facebook.

Why Sanzaru Games?

Sanzaru is a veteran game developer—having shipped games to multiple platforms in the past—as well as a VR pioneer: They’ve created four titles for the Oculus platform since 2016, when they were the first developer to partner with the Oculus Studios team (Ripcoil, VR Sports Challenge, MARVEL Powers United VR, Asgard’s Wrath). With Facebook’s latest advancements in VR technology, Sanzaru can readily explore a future of rich and immersive original VR content.

How will Sanzaru Games maintain its culture as they become part of Facebook?

A studio’s culture is a crucial part of its success, and that’s clearly been true for Sanzaru. It’s an aspect of the company we admire and intend to maintain. They will continue to build amazing VR experiences as an independent studio operating out of their current offices in the US and Canada, with the full support of Facebook and the passionate Oculus Studios team behind them.

What will Sanzaru Games be working on as part of Oculus Studios?

Asgard’s Wrath was a great success and we’ve learned a lot from its development and launch, but we have nothing to announce about future projects at this time.

Will they be developing for Quest or the Rift Platform?

We’re not ready to talk about future projects. Sanzaru has exciting plans for future VR titles and we hope to bring those experiences to as many people as possible.

Is everyone at Sanzaru Games moving over to Facebook?

We can confirm that the vast majority of Sanzaru will be joining the Oculus Studios team.

Do you plan to acquire other studios? What else are you doing to accelerate VR?

We’re exploring many ways to accelerate VR, and 2020 is going to be an incredible year for VR game launches and announcements. We are thrilled to have Sanzaru joining our team. This is just one of the many amazing VR announcements we have in store this year.