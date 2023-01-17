F1 22 Update Brings a Performance Boost with FSR 2.2

A new update for F1 22 comes with a performance boost thanks to the introduction of AMD FidelityFX Super Resolution (FSR) 2.2. According to a recent report by PC Gamer, the game will run with an 11% faster performance with FSR 2.2 balanced mode compared to FSR 1.0 Balanced Mode with TAA and FidelityFX Sharpening.

According to the PC Gamer reporter, F1 22's FidelityFX Super Resolution 2.2 was tested in a rig with an AMD Ryzen 7 5800X and a Radeon RX 7900 XT. The writer also tested the Average and Minimum FPS that the game would output in Ultra High graphics at 4K resolution. WIth FSR 2.2 Balanced, the game would output an average of 110 FPS with 80 FPS at minimum. The Performance preset marginally increases the performance to 120 FPS on average and 83 FPS at minimum.

The FSR 1.0 technology was also tested in this rig with TAA + FSR 1.0 Upscale Balanced and Performance presets. This preset turned out to be slightly quicker on the minimum frame times but paled in terms of visual quality compared to the FSR 2.2 configurations, resulting in sharper images on the latter.

Besides bringing some neat results in terms of performance thanks to FSR 2.2, F1 22's Patch 1.17 also brings several other fixes and improvements. Here's a list of the changes that are made with this patch:

Fixed an issue that could lead to there being fewer than 20 drivers in a season in Career modes

Fixed an issue in MyTeam where, in Quick Practice, there would be no simulation of wear to the Power Unit

Updated the color of George Russell's front wheel arches and driver number

Fixed an issue where, in some instances, crossplay friends list will be blank despite having friends

Fixed a crash when selecting 'Finish Season' in Real Season Start

F1 22 is currently available on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC.