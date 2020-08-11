F1 2020 Patch 1.07 Available Now on PC With Consoles Following Soon; Adds Support for Keep Fighting Foundation DLC
F1 2020 patch 1.07 has been rolled out for PC with the update being made available on PS4 and Xbox One shortly.
The brand-new update adds support for the Michael Schumacher-inspired Keep Fighting Foundation DLC pack, which includes premium items for in-game customization of the car and driver. This DLC pack sells for 3.99 EUR and GDP ($4.99 USD), and the full purchase price less VAT will be donated to Schumacher’s Keep Fighting Foundation. The pack contains the following items:
Keep Fighting Foundation Special Car livery
Keep Fighting Foundation Special Podium Emote Celebration
Keep Fighting Foundation Special Helmet
Keep Fighting Foundation Special Suit
Keep Fighting Foundation Special Gloves
Keep Fighting Foundation Special Badge
In addition to the above, the new 1.07 patch addresses several crashing issues, increases split-screen resolution, changes engine audio behavior when changing between engine suppliers in MyTeam between Seasons, and more. We’ve included the full release notes down below.
F1 2020 Patch 1.07 Release Notes (PC)
- Keep Fighting Foundation DLC pack is now available
- Addressed a crash when accessing mail resulting from changes within leagues
- Addressed a crash that could be seen when spectating a multiplayer race
- Splitscreen resolution has been increased
- In splitscreen player two will no longer change the race strategy for player ones when editing their own
- Player will no longer be offered an incorrect 0 stop strategy alternative during a race that requires a pit stop
- Jeff will now give the correct Championship Standings information during a race
- Brake boards are now present at turn 12 at Brazil
- F1 cars use the players chosen number in multiplayer
- Career modes will now progress correctly when Simulating races with Formation Lap turned on
- Fixed a performance issue when running Steam in offline mode
- In unranked others players will no longer be seen to be given points after failing to finish a race
- Purple fastest lap times are now easier to read on the race results
- Improvements to the item preview images so they’re higher resolution
- Glove textures have been improved under certain conditions on track where they were previously appearing lower resolution
- Players will no longer be penalised for overtaking the safety car in a pit lane entrance or exit
- Players can no longer overtake the safety car once it is ready to return to the pit lane
- F2 sprint race grid will always correctly reflect the result from the feature race
- Updated a number of F2 lap records
- F2 Races in Vietnam are now the correct number of laps
- If the player is eliminated in qualifying 1 parc ferme rules will now correctly apply
- After a formation lap time gaps will now be shown correctly
- Addressed an issue where all participants in a weekly event would not be awarded points
- Nationality flag is now correctly displayed on Mercedes race suits
- Various other stability and bug fixes
- A fix to engine audio behavior when a user changes between engine suppliers in MyTeam between seasons.
F1 2020 is available now globally for PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One.
