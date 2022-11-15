Menu
Company

Samsung’s Unique Exynos SoC With Two ‘Cortex-X’ Cores Could Be in Development With Added Help From Google’s Tensor, AMD Radeon Teams

Omar Sohail
Nov 15, 2022, 10:28 AM EST
Copy Shortlink
Samsung’s Unique Exynos SoC With Two ‘Cortex-X’ Cores Could Be in Development With Added Help From Google’s Tensor, AMD Radeon Teams

Samsung’s comeback in the smartphone chipset game could still be a few years, with one rumor claiming that an Exynos is in development and will likely be made with the collaborative help of Google’s Tensor and AMD’s Radeon teams.

New Exynos Catered for Samsung’s Galaxy Range of Smartphones Is Not Expected to Be Ready Until 2025

After the disappointment that was the Exynos 2200 and the overly hyped integrated Xclipse 920 GPU based on AMD’s RDNA2 architecture, Samsung is said to be developing a unique Exynos SoC that will be found in future Galaxy smartphones. Considering that millions will be allocated for research and development, it is likely that this custom silicon will initially be used in the top-tier Galaxy S family. Sadly, according to @OreXda, the new chipset design is not expected until 2025.

Related StoryFurqan Shahid
Android 14 Will Enable Predictive Back Gesture to Work Inside Apps

On Twitter, the individual shares what appears to be an early chipset die area of the Exynos SoC, and as far as we can tell, there are two Cortex-X cores, which will likely yield unrivaled performance, assuming Samsung can keep the temperatures in check. The image could also be showing four performance cores running at lower speeds, along with four energy-efficiency cores. The other tiny squares might belong to AMD’s GPU.

As most of you know, Google’s Tensor chipsets for the Pixel lineup are based on Samsung’s Exynos design and are also mass produced on the Korean giant’s 5nm and 4nm architecture. The involvement of Google’s and AMD’s teams could mean that Samsung will utilize each department’s strength to develop the best version of Exynos. @OreXda does state that the end result could be the ‘most stabilized and powerful computing process’ on a Galaxy smartphone.

Unfortunately, we have witnessed on past occasions through countless leaks and rumors that the next Exynos from Samsung would trample the competition. As always, Samsung has undelivered, so we recommend treating this information with a pinch of salt and to keep your expectations low. The Korean manufacturer is still committed to developing future chipsets, but given that the earliest we can expect this new SoC to launch is 2025, we will continue to monitor what the competition is cooking.

News Source: @OreXda

A message from our sponsor

Further Reading

WccfTech Tv
Subscribe
00:16
Latest hardware updates (Nov 7-11, 2022). #hardware #shorts #youtubeshorts
00:18
Updates from gaming. #youtubeshorts #shorts
00:23
Latest Gaming Updates
02:59
DOOM Eternal: Super Gore Nest "Ultra Nightmare" 4K Gameplay | NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090
03:19
DOOM Eternal: Arc Complex "Ultra Nightmare" 4K Gameplay | NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090
02:29
Spiderman Remastered 4K PC with NVIDIA DLSS 3.0 'Quality' Preset | NVIDIA RTX 4090
04:27
3DMark DLSS Feature Test with NVIDIA DLSS 3.0 'Quality' Preset | NVIDIA RTX 4090
02:29
F1 2022 4K Demo with NVIDIA DLSS 3.0 'Quality' Preset | NVIDIA RTX 4090
01:31
Cyberpunk 2077 4K Demo with NVIDIA DLSS 3.0 'Quality' Preset + Psycho Raytracing | NVIDIA RTX 4090
01:34
A Plague Tale 4K Demo with NVIDIA DLSS 3.0 'Quality' Preset | NVIDIA RTX 4090
01:39
Microsoft Flight Simulator 4K Demo with NVIDIA DLSS 3.0 'Quality' Preset | NVIDIA RTX 4090
01:51
Enemies 4K Tech Demo with NVIDIA RTX 4090 | DLSS 3 + RT + Unity Engine
02:37
Intel 13th Gen Raptor Lake CPUs & Z790 Motherboards Rumored To Launch on 17th October
02:48
Intel Xeon W9-3495 Sapphire Rapids HEDT CPU Spotted – Rocks 56 Cores, 112 Threads
02:32
GeForce RTX 4090 Graphics Card Allegedly Delivers Over 160 FPS In Control With RT & DLSS at 4K
Filter videos by
Order