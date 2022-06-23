EVGA To End Its Queue System For GeForce RTX 30 Graphics Cards As GPU Market Normalizes

EVGA is stopping future GeForce RTX 30 series graphics card orders from being added to their GPU Queue program.

EVGA to end further orders into their GPU queue system now that the marketplace is more flourished with excess GeForce RTX 30 graphics cards stock

This decision comes into light after the decline of the cryptocurrency marketplace and the rise in the stock of graphics cards from several manufacturers. However, EVGA is not removing the Queue program immediately — they are doing so on a card-by-card basis. The first model to be removed from the program is the EVGA GeForce RTX 30 FTW3 series, which is readily available to consumers. The NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 FTW3 Gaming GPU is considered one of the best gaming graphics cards. The GPU will be removed from the queue starting tomorrow, June 23rd.

Think Silicon displays first low-powered RISC-V 3D GPU at Embedded World 2022 conference

It is anticipated that EVGA will altogether remove its queue order system soon but will be dependent on physical stock to fulfill the outstanding orders. Last year, the company went to sell available cards to consumers to make up for lost sales due to the GPU demand. That was halted abruptly after the EVGA community went into an uproar in response to the company's decision. Within less than 24 hours, EVGA went back to prioritizing its clients in the queue and apologized for their decision.

EVGA will contact consumers, notifying them that EVGA will delete the queue order and that their GeForce RTX 30 graphics card will be available through EVGA's online store. Website Tom's Hardware reports that EVGA contacted them close to 48 hours in advance, explaining that the pending orders for the card on file, which happen to be the GeForce RTX 3080 FTW3 Gaming, were going to be removed from the queue due to the large amount of stock received by the company.

While it is still unknown how many and when more GeForce RTX 30 series graphics cards will be removed from the company's queue system, it is anticipated that more graphics cards will become accessible over the next month to the company and consumers alike.

At the time of writing, EVGA still sells their graphics cards at somewhat high prices, with no hope of discounts happening through their online store. It is suggested that consumers interested in EVGA or other manufacturers' GPUs should check various retailers, such as Amazon, Newegg, and others, for lower pricing on the popular RTX 30 series graphics cards.

News Sources: Tom'