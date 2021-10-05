EVGA Will Give Queue Priority To Gamers Who Have Not Purchased An RTX 30 Series GPU Yet

EVGA has recently updated information for customers wanting to purchase the RTX 30 series cards that will affect both new customers, and customers waiting in the queue system for cards already paid for.

Jacob, Product Manager for EVGA, posted an update about the current situation on their Forums page. The same information, but in a slight more detail, is on EVGA's webstore for the RTX 30 Family of cards. It reads

NVIDIA Allegedly Launching RTX 3090 SUPER, RTX 3070 Ti 16GB & RTX 2060 12GB By January 2022

SPECIAL EVGA 30 SERIES NOTIFY SYSTEM (10/4/2021) NOTICE: Update 10/4/2021: In an effort to expedite those in queue who are still waiting for a EVGA GeForce RTX 30 Series Card, and to be fair to all EVGA customers, we are making a running change: 1. Accounts that have NOT purchased an EVGA 30 series card yet as part of the queue will be prioritized.

2. Accounts that have already purchased an EVGA 30 series card in the queue system, will be behind those who have not. Notes: B-Stock (RX) or Step-Up 30 Series products will not affect queue positions. We hope that this update will allow more gamers to get their hands on an EVGA GeForce RTX 30 series card. If there are any questions please contact our support at Sales@evga.com. Due to high demand, the notify queue sign-up is temporarily disabled. If you have a current queue position, EVGA will continue to process as stock is available. Notifications will be sent on a first come, first served basis. The EVGA 30 Series Notify System does not guarantee that your notify order will be fulfilled. While supplies last. Please note that you have 20 hours to place your order, otherwise the product will be released back into queue system. EVGA ELITE Members have 24hr early access to join the queue on all newly launched hardware. Join ELITE Member Program here. NOTE: Email address that was used for the notify system MUST MATCH an email that has a registered EVGA account, if an account is not available with that email, you will need to create one before you can purchase. To view the notifies you have selected and if an email has sent, please visit the My Notifies page here.

This was relayed to Reddit by user TaintedSquirrel.

So, what does this mean for both new customers and queued customers?

New customers looking to purchase an RTX 30 series card from EVGA specifically will be prioritized first. Essentially what this means is that gamers that have not even bought a single RTX 30 using the EVGA queuing system will be able to get ahead of gamers that have already utilized EVGA's queuing system once. This basically means that EVGA is limiting the number of RTX 30 series GPUs anyone can purchase to one, because the only way you will get priority in the queue for a second RTX 30 purchase is if there are no accounts with 0 RTX 30 purchases (which is almost impossible). Gamers turn to queue systems of AIBs to ensure fairer prices when compared to the open market like Amazon and Newegg.

If you have already bought an RTX 30 card using EVGA's queuing system once, you can either use the step-up program to upgrade to a better RTX 30 model or you can go to the open market (Amazon/Newegg) to try and get one there.

Gamers that have been waiting for a second RTX 30 purchase for a long time may not like this notification but considering this system was designed to ensure equitable distribution of GPUs, it is not surprising that they limited the qty to 1 per account. However, from all of the comments I have read both on EVGA's forum page and on Reddit, most consumers actually accept and welcome this process, seeing it as progress in a market that is strained with no real change for many more months.

Intel ARC Alchemist Graphics Card Allegedly Pictured – DG2-128 GPU & 6GB Memory For Entry-Level Gaming

Right now, if you head to EVGA's page, the information above is at the top of the page, and all cards on the page are showing "OUT OF STOCK." It appears that since yesterday, a large influx of sales had happened. But it also appears that queued consumers are also going to be seeing their GPUs sooner than they were anticipating.

Source: Reddit, EVGA