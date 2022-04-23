EVGA Shows Off Dual GeForce RTX 3090 Ti KINGPIN Graphics Cards Running Quad-Way 16-Pin Gen 5 Connectors Through An Insane 12 8-Pin Connectors

EVGA has shown off a dual-way GeForce RTX 3090 Ti KINGPIN graphics card configuration which is running a quad-way 16-Pin Gen 5 connector config.

When EVGA unveiled its GeForce RTX 3090 Ti KINGPIN Hybrid graphics card, it was only one of the two graphics cards that rocked dual 16-Pin Gen 5 connectors. A dual 16-pin Gen 5 connector config runs through a triple 8-pin power adapter for each connector so that means for a dual 16-pin input, you will need six 8-pin power plugs leading from the power supply to the adapter.

But EVGA has pushed things to the extreme by running two of its GeForce RTX 3090 Ti KINGPIN cards together. That's a total of four 16-Pin Gen 5 connectors. And to power those connectors, it requires a total of 12 8-pin connectors adapter to the new interface. To run such a power-hungry configuration, EVGA must have used a separate power supply for the graphics card. Also, EVGA's GeForce RTX 3090 Ti KINGPIN Hybrid graphics cards aren't any standard models, they are heavily custom designs that have a TGP rated at 516W and a 1200W power limit from those two Gen 5 interfaces. This means that the GPUs can draw up to 2400 Watts of power which is pure insanity.

To put things into perspective:

A single 'reference' GeForce RTX 3090 Ti requires 1x 16-pin connector

A single 'KINGPIN' GeForce RTX 3090 Ti requires 2 x 16-pin connectors

A single 16-pin connector requires a 3 x 8-pin adapter

A dual 16-pin connector config required 6 x 8-pin adapters

A dual 3090 Ti KINGPIN config requires 12 x 8-pin adapters

A single 3090 Ti Gen 5 connector is rated at up to 450W (+PCIe power)

A dual 3090 Ti Gen 5 connector config is rated at up to 900W (+PCIe power)

Now such a configuration is completely impractical even on the new ATX 3.0 standard PSU as those would rock either a single or two Gen 5 plugs. This configuration requires four of those. It looks like EVGA's in-house overclocker, KINGPIN aka Vince Lucido himself, has set up the cards to break some insane world records. Just how far it can be pushed remains to be seen but GALAX holds the top spot so far with its RTX 3090 HOF, hitting over 3 GHz clocks. Whether KINGPIN pushes the 3090 Ti beyond 3 GHz is something that definitely gets me excited to see but I would also be interested in those monstrous power and temperature figures that the KINGPIN Hybrid RTX 3090 Ti graphics card produces.