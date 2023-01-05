Entropy: Zero 2 Half-Life 2: Episode Two Mod Wins ModDB’s 2022 User Poll

Following several days of voting, the ModDB community elected Breadmen's Entropy: Zero 2 mod for Half-Life 2: Episode Two as the best mod released in 2022.

Entropy: Zero 2 is the sequel to 2017's acclaimed mod that put players into the shoes of a Combine for the first time. Both mods are free but require ownership of Half-Life 2, Half-Life 2: Episode One, and Half-Life 2: Episode Two.

The pessimistic, wisecracking, door-kicking zealot known as 'Bad Cop' is back.

Command a small army of Combine synths and soldiers on a Northern campaign to capture Dr. Judith Mossman. Tread in the wake of Gordon Freeman at Nova Prospekt. Explore the mysterious 'Arbeit Communications' facility. Discover what lies beneath. Drive an APC through the arctic wastes. Confront the rebels on their doorstep and uncover a long-forgotten secret.



Features

Overhauled combat - new effects, enemies, and weapons!

A brand new campaign spanning seven chapters of content.

Overhauled enemy AI, enemy willpower, and enemy variants create exhilarating combat scenarios.

A narrative-driven experience with a fully-voiced and choreographed cast.

Command squads of Combine soldiers. Have them do your bidding!

Experiment with Xen grenades - weapons that consume enemies and objects and spawn Xen lifeforms in return.

Only beaten by Entropy: Zero 2, the standalone S.T.A.L.K.E.R. Anomaly mod to S.T.A.L.K.E.R.: Call of Prypyat continues to be very popular among mod fans thanks to its custom Monolith 64-bit engine (forked from the original X-Ray engine). The third place was snatched by Unification, a mod for the strategy game Warhammer 40.000: Dawn of War - Soulstorm.

In other news, ModDB's sister website IndieDB also hosted a similar poll to establish the most popular indie game released in 2022. The winner turned out to be World War first-person multiplayer shooter game Isonzo, ahead of Vampire Survivors (ranked second) and Turbo Overkill (ranked third).