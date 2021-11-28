Engineer Explains How M1 Max MacBook Pro Can Save Developers Time and Money

Apple announced the new 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models not so long ago. While the design can be considered a major upgrade, the new M1 Pro and M1 Max chips in the MacBook Pro models feature enhanced performance capabilities and battery life. Following the jump, several tech companies have started to roll out the new powerful machines to their engineers. A Reddit engineer explains how the new M1 Max MacBook Pro will save developers time as well as money. Scroll down to read more details on the subject.

Reddit User Explains How the New M1 Max MacBook Pro Will Save Developers Time and Money

A Reddit staff engineer Jameson Williams shared extensive details on how the new MacBook Pro will bring improvements to the company. In terms of hardware, the addition of more ports will enhance productivity while saving time. Moreover, conjoined with the improved processing power, the new M1 Max MacBook Pro is sure to accomplish tasks more quickly. Williams explained that upgrading nine engineers with the latest MacBook Pro will cost $32,000 and the break-even point would be reached in just 3 months.

Apple to Announce AR Headset in 2022 But it Will Not be Readily Available

In a later post, Williams stated that Reddit has observed the new MacBook Pro finishing a clean build of the Reddit app for Android in half the amount of time it would take on a 2019 Intel Core-i9 MacBook Pro. The clean build of the Reddit app for iOS will take even less time in comparison.

The basic premise of the tweet was to weigh the up-front cost of buying some new laptops, alongside the opportunity cost of not doing so. In other words, I wanted to compare these two formulae: Net Cost ($) with 2019 i9 MBP =

(No upfront cost) + (Time lost waiting on builds with 2019 MBP) * (Hourly rate of an Engineer) And Net Cost ($) with 2021 MBP =

($31.5k up-front cost) + (Time lost waiting on builds with 2021 MBP) * (Hourly rate of an Engineer) To start, I estimated that an average Android engineer spends 45 minutes waiting on builds each day. (More about this later.) My colleagues and I then benchmarked our builds on some different hardware. We observed that the new 2021 M1 Max MacBook finished a clean build of our Android repo in half the time of a 2019 Intel i9 MacBook. That means an Android developer could save about 22 minutes of build time every day.

The extensive post is a good read for companies as well as individuals who are looking to upgrade to the new M1 Pro or M1 Max MacBook Pro models. We will share more details on the performance of the chips as soon as we have further information on the subject.

What are your views on the subject? Let us know your insights in the comments section below.