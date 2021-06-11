Microsoft has released an emergency update for devices running Windows 10 versions 2004, 20H2, and the latest version 21H1. This out-of-band update brings an expedited resolution that addresses an issue preventing installing or opening Xbox Game Pass games on some affected devices.

"When you try to install or start an Xbox Game Pass game on your Windows 10 device, you may be redirected to the Microsoft Store page for Gaming Services," the support document explains. "Additionally, you receive error 0x80073D26 or 0x8007139F."

Microsoft said the problem affects a small number of devices. "Error 0x80073D26 or 0x8007139F occurs when you install or start Gaming Services on a Windows 10 device," the company said.

Windows 10 update KB5004476 (Builds 19041.1055, 19042.1055, and 19043.1055) is now available as a cumulative update to fix the problem. However, the Windows maker added that users who aren't experiencing this issue do not need to install it.

An out-of-band update has been released to address an issue preventing installing or opening Xbox Game Pass games. This update is available over Windows Update and Microsoft Update Catalog. https://t.co/5umN7GsIWO — Windows Update (@WindowsUpdate) June 11, 2021

Windows 10 KB5004476 carries the following release note:

Addresses an issue that might redirect you to the Microsoft Store page for Gaming Services when you try to install or start an Xbox Game Pass game on your Windows 10 device. Additionally, you receive error 0x80073D26 or 0x8007139F.

Today's out-of-band Windows 10 update is available via Windows Update and Microsoft Update Catalog. To install Windows 10 update KB5004476 via Windows Update, head over to Settings > Windows Update > Check for updates. Next, select View optional updates, choose the relevant update from the list, and click on the Download and install button.

For more details about this Xbox Game Pass problem affecting some devices on Windows 10 version 2004, v20H2, and v21H1, head over to this support document.