Elyon Beta Giveaway #2 – Check Out The New MMORPG from TERA Developers!
Today marks the beginning of the second Closed Beta test for Elyon, the upcoming PC MMORPG developed by Bluehole Studio (the makers of TERA).
Just as we did for the first Closed Beta event, we've partnered with Bluehole and Kakao Games (the game's publisher in Western territories) to give away 1,500 codes for this new Elyon test, which will be active until August 23rd.
This is also the last chance to play Elyon ahead of the official launch set for September 29th. Fill the Gleam box below, grab a code and follow these instructions to play:
1. Login to https://login.playkakaogames.
2. Go to https://account.
3. Enter your key in the "Redeem Code" input box
4. Press "Confirm"
Extensive character customization
Create your own unique character with extensive customization tools and detail-oriented options. Want to go the extra mile? Take your look to the next level with the Equipment Dye system.
Deep skill customization
Modify the way your skills and character respond with Skill Attributes, Rune Attributes, and Mana Awakening.
Realm vs Realm battles
Engage in large scale Realm vs Realm battles with the assistance of heavy artillery, mechas, and dragons!
Clan Wars
Compete with other clans and establish yourself as the best of the best in Elyon. Top clans get to control Dimensional Portals and collect taxes from any player that enters them.
Gather, craft, and trade
Make your own high grade equipment and other consumables that will aid you in battle. Have unused materials? You can sell them via Trading and make a profit!
Open-world PvP
Players of opposing Realms can attack each other anywhere in the world. When in conflict zones, players can claim Laurel Wreaths of Greed, allowing them to attack any player be it enemy or ally - but the use of such power comes with dire risks.
Dungeons, Arenas and Dimensional Portals
Enjoy a variety of PvP and PvE content, from classic 1vs1 to Free For All arenas, to dungeons filled with clever mechanics. Dimensional Portals will lead you to planes of rich resources that will help you become stronger.
