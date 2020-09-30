Electrical & Circuits Engineering Certification Bundle Is Up For A Massive Discount Offer – Avail Now

1 hour ago
Electrical & Circuits Engineering Certification Bundle

Electrical engineering is a very demanding career but the benefits are even more rewarding. You can power up you career with the help of this amazing discount offer on the Electrical & Circuits Engineering Certification Bundle. The offer on this super bundle will expire in a week, so avail it as soon as you can. You will not regret making this investment for the sake of you career.

Electrical & Circuits Engineering Certification Bundle Features

The bundle is extensive and contains 13 detailed courses. Each course will help you cover lots of content that you need in order to excel. Here are highlights of what the Electrical & Circuits Engineering Certification Bundle has in store for you:

  • Basic Concepts & Basic Laws of Electric Circuits
    Learn About Voltage, Current, KCL, KVL, Ohm's Law, Delta-Star Transformations & More
  • Methods of Analysis & Basic Theorems of Electric Circuits
    Understand Different Methods of Electric Circuit Analysis: Mesh, Nodal, & More
  • Operational Amplifiers, Capacitors & Inductors in Electric Circuits
    Various Types of Operational Amplifiers, In Addition to Usage of Capacitors & Inductors in Electric Circuits
  • Fundamentals of Induction Machines in Electrical Machines
    Discover Different Types of Induction Generators & Motors
  • Fundamentals of Rectifiers in Power Electronics
    Learn the Basics of Rectifiers or AC to DC Converters in Power Electronics
  • Fundamentals of AC Choppers in Power Electronics
    Discover Different AC Chopper Circuits, Integral Cycle Control & More
  • Fundamentals of DC Choppers in Power Electronics
    Learn About Different DC Chopper Circuits & Their Applications
  • Fundamentals of Inverters in Power Electronics
    Everything About Inverters: Importance, Parameters, Applications & More
  • Fundamentals of DC Machines in Electrical Machines
    All About DC Machines: Importance, Construction, Types, & Processes
  • Fundamentals of Synchronous Machines for Electrical Engineering
    Learn About Different Types of Synchronous Generators & Synchronous Motors
  • Basics of Light Current Systems for Electrical Engineering
    Know Your Way Through Fire Alarm, CCTV, Telephone, Data & Other Systems
  • High Voltage Generation for Electrical Engineering
    Know the Methods Used to Generate High Voltage AC or DC in Electrical Systems
  • Complete Generation Course for Electrical Engineering
    Know About Generating Power Stations in an Electrical Power System

Original Price Electrical & Circuits Engineering Certification Bundle: $1,287
Wccftech Discount Price Electrical & Circuits Engineering Certification Bundle: $59.99

