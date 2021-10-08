Elden Ring Has Been Rated 18+ in South Korea

Elden Ring has been rated in South Korea ahead of its launch in early 2022.

The rating, which has been spotted by Mordecai, reveals that the upcoming game by From Software is intended for mature audiences. This age rating is in line with that of previous From Software titles in South Korea, so we shouldn't expect Elden Ring to be any more bloody than Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice, Dark Souls 3, or Bloodborne.

Elden Ring Is Bandai Namco’s and From’s Attempt to Get a Bigger Audience

Elden Ring is among the most anticipated games launching next year on PC and consoles. According to the SVP of Digital, Marketing & Content at Bandai Namco Europe Hervé Hoerdt, the game is the companies' attempt to get an even bigger audience.

With Dark Souls, it went from a very competitive niche audience to something that went really broad. I wouldn't say mainstream, but it wasn't far from that. And the idea for Elden Ring is to bring an even bigger audience. It is super big for us. It is super big for From Software. We are working very closely with Japan. We have three people dedicated to the franchise over here across Europe. From Software and Bandai Namco has this desire to broaden the fanbase, so we have big ambitions for Elden Ring. But I feel what we are making is going to please a lot of people, and that's the most important thing. That is what we want. We're not just business people. We want to bring something fun and unique that will please millions of people.

Elden Ring launches on January 21st on PC, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and Xbox One worldwide.