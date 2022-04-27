Elden Ring Patch 1.04.1 Addresses Cerulean Hidden Tear and Malenia Bugs and More

A new Elden Ring patch has gone live today on PC and consoles, addressing some of the bugs that have been introduced by the previous major patch.

Patch 1.04.1 addresses a bug that affected the duration of the Cerulean Hidden Tear, another that affected the Malenia, Blade of Miquella boss fight in multiplayer, and a few others.

Fixed a bug in which the effect duration of the Cerulean Hidden Tear was revised downward.

Fixed a bug with Malenia, Blade of Miquella in which her HP was not healed correctly in the online multiplayer environment.

Fixed a bug that caused some bosses to die at unintended times.

Fixed a bug that prevented the boss "Elden Beast" from working properly under certain circumstances.

Fixed some texts.

Elden Ring's previous major patch, patch 1.04, introduced new features, such as the ability to turn camera automatic rotation on and off, and new event phases for Patches as well as plenty of balance adjustments, some of them meant to make some Armaments more viable, like Colossal Weapons.

Elden Ring is now available on PC, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S and Xbox One. Learn more about one of the best games ever made by From Software by checking out my review.