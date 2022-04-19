Elden Ring Patch 1.04 Introduces Option for Automatic Camera Rotation, Plenty of Balance Changes

A new Elden Ring patch is now live on PC and consoles, introducing a new option for automatic camera rotation and plenty of balance changes.

The 1.04 patch adds a new option for automatic camera rotation as well as some event phases for Patches.

Additional Elements Added Added an option to turn camera auto rotate function ON/OFF

Added some event phases for the NPC “Patches”

The new Elden Ring patch also introduces plenty of balance adjustments. Colossal Swords and Colossal Weapons are now much faster and have less recovery time, making them more viable in general. FP and Stamina growth rate has also been tweaked at lower levels.

Balance adjustments Increased Colossal Swords/Colossal weapons attack speed and lowered their recovery time. Jump attack not included.

Increased the two-handed attack damage of Colossal Swords/Colossal Weapons. Jump attack not included.

Increased physical block rate and guard boost of the Colossal Sword, Colossal Weapons, Great Sword, Great Hammer, Great Axe, Great Spear, and Halberd weapon classes.

Increased the damage of Grafted Blade Greatsword.

Increased the damage of Devourer’s Scepter.

Decreased the scaling of status effect build-up from spells and incantations of Albinauric Staff and Dragon Communion Seal.

Decreased the effect of Greatshield Talisman for weapons with high block rate.

Shortened the length of the madness afflicted animation.

Lowered the speed of madness buildup recovery.

Slightly increased FP and Stamina growth rate at lower levels* *Players will need to perform any of the following actions for the changes to be reflected. This is required only once. New characters created after this update will not require this action. Level up

Activate Godrick’s Great Rune

Re-equipping any equipment (armor, talisman) which grants bonus stat to either Strength, Dexterity, Vigor, Endurance, Intelligence, Faith or Arcane

The Elden Ring 1.04 patch also introduces adjustments for Sorceries, Incantations, and Weapon Skills. The full list of changes can be found on Bandai Namco's official website.

Elden Ring is now available on PC, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and Xbox One worldwide.