Elden Ring News Possibly Teased For The Game Awards By New Trailer

It has been some time since we heard anything new regarding From Software's Elden Ring, but it seems like we will finally see more of the game this week.

A few hours ago, a new trailer for this year's edition of The Game Awards has been shared online. The trailer features a short sequence taken from the game's announcement trailer, possibly hinting that more on it will be revealed during the event.

Geoff Keighley, who edits the hype trailer himself, however, stated that nothing included in the trailer is meant to be a tease. Considering how From Software did unveil some of its games at The Game Awards, like Dark Souls 2 and Sekiro Shadows Die Twice, it wouldn't make much sense to include footage from Elden Ring for no real reason. Last month, IGN Middle East revealed with a post on Instagram that Elden Ring will be shown at The Game Awards as well, so everything is indeed pointing to some news coming this Friday.

Very little is known about Elden Ring as of now. A leak that has yet to be proven real revealed some details on the game back in October.

Most of the combat is built upon the foundation of Souls series.

The powers you get from the bosses are integrated to combos like the prosthetic in Sekiro but for all weapons.

Some of those can also be used in the open world to open new path much like in Zelda.

« FP » bar like is used and it is part of the new burn mechanic. Using these powers burns your arms until they become ashes. Your arms can also be cut by ennemies if burned to a certain degree. You can use mechanical arms as a weaker replacement.

Limbs are dropped by ennemies but only some can be used as replacement for your arm. Most of the others are rotten or already burned. They can also be offered to « covenants ».

Resting at specific « altar » fully recovers your arms.

Elden Ring is currently in development for PC and consoles. We will keep you updated on the game as soon as more come in on it, so stay tuned for all the latest news.