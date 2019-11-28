Elden Ring To Be Shown Next Month At The Game Awards; Release Window Mentioned – Rumor

Following its announcement at the E3 2019, we have heard very little of From Software's next game, Elden Ring. The game has yet to receive a release window or launch date, but it seems like we are going to hear more about the matter very soon.

IGN Middle East recently shared a new image on Instagram revealing that the game will be shown at this year's The Game Awards, which will be held next month. The game is, apparently, also releasing in early 2020.

The early 2020 release date would be a huge surprise, considering we haven't seen any Elden Ring gameplay so far and that it is going to be From Software's biggest game to date. As such, we should be taking this with a grain of salt until an official announcement comes in.

IGN Middle East information somewhat falls in line with what a leak revealed last month. The leaker also provided some new details on the Elden Ring combat mechanics, which sound very nice.

Most of the combat is built upon the foundation of Souls series.

The powers you get from the bosses are integrated to combos like the prosthetic in Sekiro but for all weapons.

Some of those can also be used in the open world to open new path much like in Zelda.

« FP » bar like is used and it is part of the new burn mechanic. Using these powers burns your arms until they become ashes. Your arms can also be cut by ennemies if burned to a certain degree. You can use mechanical arms as a weaker replacement.

Limbs are dropped by ennemies but only some can be used as replacement for your arm. Most of the others are rotten or already burned. They can also be offered to « covenants »

Elden Ring is currently in development for PC and consoles. We will keep you updated on the game as soon as more come in on it, so stay tuned for all the latest news.