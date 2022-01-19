Elden Ring New Gameplay Videos Showcase a Horrifying New Enemy and More
New Elden Ring footage has been shared online, showcasing a horrifying new enemy and more.
The new footage, shared on YouTube once again by ER-SA, showcases a monstrous bird enemy, whose data is present in the Closed Network Test build but is actually unused. The new videos also showcase another unused enemy and more.
Plenty of Elden Ring gameplay footage has been emerging online these past few days, showcasing content discovered in the Closed Network Test build, such as multiple NPCs, never-seen-before enemies, and more. As the footage obviously includes spoilers, I suggest you avoid watching it if you want to be surprised by the game in its entirety when it launches next month.
Elden Ring launches on February 25th on PC, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and Xbox One worldwide.
Rise, Tarnished, and be guided by grace to brandish the power of the Elden Ring and become an Elden Lord in the Lands Between.
• A Vast World Full of Excitement
A vast world where open fields with a variety of situations and huge dungeons with complex and three-dimensional designs are seamlessly connected. As you explore, the joy of discovering unknown and overwhelming threats await you, leading to a high sense of accomplishment.
• Create your Own Character
In addition to customizing the appearance of your character, you can freely combine the weapons, armor, and magic that you equip. You can develop your character according to your play style, such as increasing your muscle strength to become a strong warrior, or mastering magic.
• An Epic Drama Born from a Myth
A multilayered story told in fragments. An epic drama in which the various thoughts of the characters intersect in the Lands Between.