Elden Ring New Gameplay Videos Showcase a Horrifying New Enemy and More

New Elden Ring footage has been shared online, showcasing a horrifying new enemy and more.

The new footage, shared on YouTube once again by ER-SA, showcases a monstrous bird enemy, whose data is present in the Closed Network Test build but is actually unused. The new videos also showcase another unused enemy and more.

Plenty of Elden Ring gameplay footage has been emerging online these past few days, showcasing content discovered in the Closed Network Test build, such as multiple NPCs, never-seen-before enemies, and more. As the footage obviously includes spoilers, I suggest you avoid watching it if you want to be surprised by the game in its entirety when it launches next month.

Elden Ring launches on February 25th on PC, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and Xbox One worldwide.