Elden Ring New Footage Showcases New NPCs and More
New Elden Ring footage has been shared online, showcasing some new NPCs and more.
The new footage, which has been shared on YouTube by Xolara, provides a new look at three NPCs that can be encountered in the areas featured in the Closed Network Test but were disabled in the build provided to the testers. As always, avoid watching these videos if you want the game to be a complete surprise for you when it launches next month.
Our own Kai had the chance to try out Elden Ring, highlighting how the game will represent the very best of the genre, despite it not being too different from the studio's previous titles.
The mystery of Elden Ring is finally unleashed on the world and it won't be much longer for fans to take part in this weekend's network test. For some, Elden Ring may play it too close to From Software's lineage but for fans that are eager for Miyazaki and Martin's signature collaboration, Elden Ring represents the very best of the genre and I can't wait to see what other surprises the open-world holds.
Elden Ring launches on February 25th on PC, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S and Xbox One worldwide.
Rise, Tarnished, and be guided by grace to brandish the power of the Elden Ring and become an Elden Lord in the Lands Between.
• A Vast World Full of Excitement
A vast world where open fields with a variety of situations and huge dungeons with complex and three-dimensional designs are seamlessly connected. As you explore, the joy of discovering unknown and overwhelming threats await you, leading to a high sense of accomplishment.
• Create your Own Character
In addition to customizing the appearance of your character, you can freely combine the weapons, armor, and magic that you equip. You can develop your character according to your play style, such as increasing your muscle strength to become a strong warrior, or mastering magic.
• An Epic Drama Born from a Myth
A multilayered story told in fragments. An epic drama in which the various thoughts of the characters intersect in the Lands Between.
