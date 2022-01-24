Elden Ring New Gameplay Videos Showcase Margit’s Shackel Combat Item, New Armor Sets and More

New Elden Ring footage has been shared online, showcasing one combat item, some armor sets, and more.

The new footage, which has been shared on YouTube by Marcus Xatter, showcases the Margit's Shackel item, which feels very similar to Bloodborne's Gascoigne Music Box, some never seen before armor sets, a Skeletal Bandit spirit, and more.

Plenty of Elden Ring footage has been surfacing online these past few days thanks to the Closed Network Test build becoming playable again via hacking. While the discovered content may be different in the final version of the game, the new footage still provides a good look at what's in store for the highly anticipated game releasing next month.

Elden Ring launches on February 25th on PC, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and Xbox One worldwide.