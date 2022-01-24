Elden Ring New Gameplay Videos Showcase Margit’s Shackel Combat Item, New Armor Sets and More
New Elden Ring footage has been shared online, showcasing one combat item, some armor sets, and more.
The new footage, which has been shared on YouTube by Marcus Xatter, showcases the Margit's Shackel item, which feels very similar to Bloodborne's Gascoigne Music Box, some never seen before armor sets, a Skeletal Bandit spirit, and more.
Plenty of Elden Ring footage has been surfacing online these past few days thanks to the Closed Network Test build becoming playable again via hacking. While the discovered content may be different in the final version of the game, the new footage still provides a good look at what's in store for the highly anticipated game releasing next month.
Elden Ring launches on February 25th on PC, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and Xbox One worldwide.
Rise, Tarnished, and be guided by grace to brandish the power of the Elden Ring and become an Elden Lord in the Lands Between.
• A Vast World Full of Excitement
A vast world where open fields with a variety of situations and huge dungeons with complex and three-dimensional designs are seamlessly connected. As you explore, the joy of discovering unknown and overwhelming threats await you, leading to a high sense of accomplishment.
• Create your Own Character
In addition to customizing the appearance of your character, you can freely combine the weapons, armor, and magic that you equip. You can develop your character according to your play style, such as increasing your muscle strength to become a strong warrior, or mastering magic.
• An Epic Drama Born from a Myth
A multilayered story told in fragments. An epic drama in which the various thoughts of the characters intersect in the Lands Between.
