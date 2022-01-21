Elden Ring New Footage Showcases Great Looking Magic Spells
New Elden Ring gameplay footage has been shared online, showcasing some of the magic spells in the game.
The new footage, which has been shared on YouTube by StrayKurtis, showcases all of the magic spells found in the Closed Network Test build but were not available to players taking part in the test. Most of them look quite good, highlighting how From Software definitely stepped up its game since the days of Dark Souls III.
Elden Ring launches on February 25th on PC, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and Xbox One worldwide.
Rise, Tarnished, and be guided by grace to brandish the power of the Elden Ring and become an Elden Lord in the Lands Between.
• A Vast World Full of Excitement
A vast world where open fields with a variety of situations and huge dungeons with complex and three-dimensional designs are seamlessly connected. As you explore, the joy of discovering unknown and overwhelming threats await you, leading to a high sense of accomplishment.
• Create your Own Character
In addition to customizing the appearance of your character, you can freely combine the weapons, armor, and magic that you equip. You can develop your character according to your play style, such as increasing your muscle strength to become a strong warrior, or mastering magic.
• An Epic Drama Born from a Myth
A multilayered story told in fragments. An epic drama in which the various thoughts of the characters intersect in the Lands Between.
