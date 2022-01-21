Elden Ring New Footage Showcases Great Looking Magic Spells

New Elden Ring gameplay footage has been shared online, showcasing some of the magic spells in the game.

The new footage, which has been shared on YouTube by StrayKurtis, showcases all of the magic spells found in the Closed Network Test build but were not available to players taking part in the test. Most of them look quite good, highlighting how From Software definitely stepped up its game since the days of Dark Souls III.

Elden Ring launches on February 25th on PC, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and Xbox One worldwide.