Elden Ring Minimum PC System Requirements Revealed; Will Use DX12
Elden Ring developer FromSoftware and its publisher, Bandai Namco, have finally updated the game's Steam page to include the minimum system requirements for PC.
The info reveals that Elden Ring will support DirectX 12 as its base API, unlike Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice which only supported DirectX11.
MINIMUM ELDEN RING REQUIREMENTS:
-
- OS: Win10, Win11
- Processor: Intel Core i5-8400 or AMD Ryzen 3 3300X
- Memory: 12 GB RAM
- Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060, 3 GB or AMD Radeon RX 580, 4 GB
- DirectX: Version 12
- Storage: 60 GB available space
The Elden Ring requirements as a whole are definitely much more demanding than FromSoftware's last game. In fact, they surpass even the recommended requirements of Sekiro, at least when it comes to GPU and memory, as you can see in the refresher below.
RECOMMENDED SEKIRO: SHADOWS DIE TWICE REQUIREMENTS:
-
- OS: Windows 7 64-bit | Windows 8 64-bit | Windows 10 64-bit
- Processor: Intel Core i5-2500K | AMD Ryzen 5 1400
- Memory: 8 GB RAM
- Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 970 | AMD Radeon RX 570
- DirectX: Version 11
- Network: Broadband Internet connection
- Storage: 25 GB available space
- Sound Card: DirectX 11 Compatible
The higher requirements might be due to Elden Ring's quasi-open-world formula, though it's hard to say since the Closed Network Test was only conducted on consoles. Additionally, these minimum specs don't take into account the ray tracing options that will be added later on via patch.
PC
- Maximum resolution*: Up to 3840x2160P
- Framerate: Up to 60 FPS
- HDR*: Supported
- Raytracing (via patch): Supported
PlayStation
PS4 PS4Pro PS5 Maximum resolution* Up to 1920x1080P Up to 3200x1800P¹ Up to 3840x2160P Framerate Up to 30 FPS Up to 30 FPS Up to 60 FPS² HDR* Supported Raytracing (via patch) - - Supported
Xbox
X1 (X1S) X1X XSS XSX Maximum resolution* Up to 1600x900P Up to 3840x2160P Up to 2560x1440P Up to 3840x2160P Framerate Up to 30 FPS Up to 30 FPS Up to 60 FPS² Up to 60 FPS² HDR* X1 not supported Supported Raytracing (via patch) - - - Supported
Notes
*4K and HDR require a compatible 4K and HDR compatible TV or display
¹ with Checkerboard
² with Performance mode
- Performance priority mode: adjusts screen resolution and load balancer to approach 60 FPS.
- Resolution priority mode: load balance functions at a fixed max resolution, with a lower limit of 30 FPS.
- There are differences in the display of grass and other ground objects depending on the console.
When ray tracing is finally added to Elden Ring, we expect FromSoftware to add some sort of upscaling technique between NVIDIA DLSS, AMD FSR, and/or Intel XeSS. We'll also report on the recommended system requirements once they become available.
Products mentioned in this post
USD 59.99
USD 414.91
USD 129.99
The links above are affiliate links. As an Amazon Associate, Wccftech.com may earn from qualifying purchases.