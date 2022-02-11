Elden Ring Minimum PC System Requirements Revealed; Will Use DX12

Elden Ring developer FromSoftware and its publisher, Bandai Namco, have finally updated the game's Steam page to include the minimum system requirements for PC.

The info reveals that Elden Ring will support DirectX 12 as its base API, unlike Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice which only supported DirectX11.

Dark Souls Online Services will be Restored Until After Elden Ring Releases; Bandai Namco and FromSoftware are Investigating Security Issues

MINIMUM ELDEN RING REQUIREMENTS: OS: Win10, Win11 Processor: Intel Core i5-8400 or AMD Ryzen 3 3300X Memory: 12 GB RAM Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060, 3 GB or AMD Radeon RX 580, 4 GB DirectX: Version 12 Storage: 60 GB available space



The Elden Ring requirements as a whole are definitely much more demanding than FromSoftware's last game. In fact, they surpass even the recommended requirements of Sekiro, at least when it comes to GPU and memory, as you can see in the refresher below.

RECOMMENDED SEKIRO: SHADOWS DIE TWICE REQUIREMENTS: OS: Windows 7 64-bit | Windows 8 64-bit | Windows 10 64-bit Processor: Intel Core i5-2500K | AMD Ryzen 5 1400 Memory: 8 GB RAM Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 970 | AMD Radeon RX 570 DirectX: Version 11 Network: Broadband Internet connection Storage: 25 GB available space Sound Card: DirectX 11 Compatible



The higher requirements might be due to Elden Ring's quasi-open-world formula, though it's hard to say since the Closed Network Test was only conducted on consoles. Additionally, these minimum specs don't take into account the ray tracing options that will be added later on via patch.

PC Maximum resolution *: Up to 3840x2160P

Framerate : Up to 60 FPS

HDR *: Supported

Raytracing (via patch): Supported PlayStation PS4 PS4Pro PS5 Maximum resolution* Up to 1920x1080P Up to 3200x1800P¹ Up to 3840x2160P Framerate Up to 30 FPS Up to 30 FPS Up to 60 FPS ² HDR* Supported Raytracing (via patch) - - Supported Xbox X1 (X1S) X1X XSS XSX Maximum resolution* Up to 1600x900P Up to 3840x2160P Up to 2560x1440P Up to 3840x2160P Framerate Up to 30 FPS Up to 30 FPS Up to 60 FPS² Up to 60 FPS ² HDR* X1 not supported Supported Raytracing (via patch) - - - Supported Notes *4K and HDR require a compatible 4K and HDR compatible TV or display ¹ with Checkerboard ² with Performance mode Performance priority mode: adjusts screen resolution and load balancer to approach 60 FPS.

Resolution priority mode: load balance functions at a fixed max resolution, with a lower limit of 30 FPS.

There are differences in the display of grass and other ground objects depending on the console.

When ray tracing is finally added to Elden Ring, we expect FromSoftware to add some sort of upscaling technique between NVIDIA DLSS, AMD FSR, and/or Intel XeSS. We'll also report on the recommended system requirements once they become available.