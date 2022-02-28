Elden Ring Marks New Launch Sales Record in the UK for a Soulslike
According to GfK figures reported by GamesIndustry.biz, Elden Ring has set a new launch sales record in the United Kingdom for a Soulslike game.
FromSoftware's latest managed to beat Dark Souls III by 26%. This is just in physical boxed sales, so the complete comparison would likely be even more favorable to Elden Ring, given that digital sales are so much more important now than they were in 2016. For the record, FromSoftware's previous game, Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice, actually sold about half as much as Dark Souls III in its UK debut.
Elden Ring launch sales were so good in the UK that they nearly matched those of Horizon Forbidden West. The game released by Guerrilla still holds second place in the weekly chart, though.
|Last Week
|This Week
|Title
|New Entry
|1
|Elden Ring
|1
|2
|Horizon: Forbidden West
|2
|3
|Pokémon Legends: Arceus
|4
|4
|Mario Kart 8: Deluxe
|5
|5
|FIFA 22
|7
|6
|Call of Duty: Vanguard
|3
|7
|Dying Light 2: Stay Human
|6
|8
|Animal Crossing: New Horizons
|8
|9
|Minecraft (Switch)
|14
|10
|Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy - Definitive Edition
In Wccftech's review, Francesco De Meo rated Elden Ring with a perfect score.
I tried hard to find any faults in Elden Ring, but no matter how hard I tried, I couldn't find any outside of some technical issues that the developers could fix via patches. I firmly believe that perfection doesn't exist and that it is always possible to improve, but I really couldn't think of anything that Elden Ring could have done better. As such, the game wholly deserves a perfect score, an honor I would have given only to a couple of other modern games, not only for its extremely high quality but also for what it accomplished with its open world and for how it will surely influence video games as a whole in the future.
