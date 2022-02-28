Elden Ring Looks Incredible With Ray Tracing GI, Ultrawide Support and Improved FOV In New 4K Videos

Elden Ring is set to receive official ray tracing support in the future, and it will surely improve the game's atmosphere considerably, judging from some new videos that have been shared online recently.

The two videos, shared by Garden of Eyes and Digital Dreams, showcase the game running with ray tracing GI, ultrawide support, and improved FOV. You can check out the two new videos below.

Elden Ring Marks New Launch Sales Record in the UK for a Soulslike

Elden Ring launched last week on PC and consoles, and it has been an extremely successful launch, although not exactly smooth due to a variety of issues such as performance issues on PC and more.

While the issues can sour the experience, there is no denying that Elden Ring is among the best games released in recent years, as I highlighted in my review.

I tried hard to find any faults in Elden Ring, but no matter how hard I tried, I couldn't find any outside of some technical issues that the developers could fix via patches. I firmly believe that perfection doesn't exist and that it is always possible to improve, but I really couldn't think of anything that Elden Ring could have done better. As such, the game wholly deserves a perfect score, an honor I would have given only to a couple of other modern games, not only for its extremely high quality but also for what it accomplished with its open world and for how it will surely influence video games as a whole in the future.

Elden Ring is now available on PC, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and Xbox One worldwide.