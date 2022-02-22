Elden Ring Launch Trailer Shows Off New Bosses, Beautiful Environments, and More

Elden Ring finally launches in just three days, but From Software and Bandai Namco have one last trailer to keep fans properly fired up. The game's launch trailer serves up more mysterious story hints, gorgeous vistas ranging from snowy wastelands to autumnal forests, and lots of big bad freaky bosses that defy description (as well as one that looks like a giant crayfish). You can check it all out for yourself, below.

Elden Ring Official Global Release Timings Announced

I’m ready, bring it on! You can find out exactly when Elden Ring unlocks around the world here, and the game’s PC requirements, right here. Haven’t been keeping up with From Software's latest? Here’s a quick description of its George R. R. Martin co-written story…

Rise, Tarnished, and be guided by grace to brandish the power of the Elden Ring and become an Elden Lord in the Lands Between. In the Lands Between ruled by Queen Marika the Eternal, the Elden Ring, the source of the Erdtree, has been shattered. Marika's offspring, demigods all, claimed the shards of the ring known as the Great Runes, and the mad taint of their newfound strength triggered a war: The Shattering. A war that meant abandonment by the Greater Will. And now the guidance of grace will be brought to the Tarnished who were spurned by the grace of gold and exiled from the Lands Between. Ye dead who yet live, your grace long lost, follow the path to the Lands Between beyond the foggy sea to stand before the Elden Ring and become the Elden Lord.

Elden Ring will put players through their paces on PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PS4, and PS5 on February 25, 2022. You can expect a full review from Wccftech prior to release. What do you think? Where is your Elden Ring hype meter currently sitting?