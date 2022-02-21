Elden Ring Official Global Release Timings Announced

By Francesco De Meo
Submit
Elden Ring

The Elden Ring global release timings have been confirmed today, confirming exactly when players all over the world will be able to set out in their journey in the Lands Between.

Today, Bandai Namco officially confirmed when the game will be available on PC and consoles later this week all over the world. Additionally, it has been confirmed that pre-loading will start on PC and PlayStation consoles 48 hours before the game launches. Pre-loading is already possible on Xbox consoles.

Elden Ring Showcased in Final Overview Trailer Ahead of Launch

Pre-load available 48H prior to these times on Steam and Playstation and available now for Xbox.

PT

  • PC: Feb 24 - 3:00 PM PT
  • Consoles: Feb 24 - 9:00 PM PT

CT

  • PC: Feb 24 - 5:00 PM CT
  • Consoles: Feb 24 - 11:00 PM CT

ET

  • PC: Feb 24 - 6:00 PM ET
  • Consoles: Feb 25 - Midnight Local Time

COT

  • PC: Feb 24 - 6:00 PM COT
  • Consoles: Feb 25 - Midnight Local Time

BRT

  • PC: Feb 24 - 8:00 PM BRT
  • Consoles: Feb 25 - Midnight Local Time

GMT

  • PC: Feb 24 - 11:00 PM GMT
  • Consoles: Feb 25 - Midnight Local Time

CET

  • PC: Feb 25 - 12:00 AM CET
  • Consoles: Feb 25 - Midnight Local Time

EET

  • PC: Feb 25 - 01:00 AM EET
  • Consoles: Feb 25 - Midnight Local Time

 

SAST

  • PC: Feb 25 - 01:00 AM SAST
  • Consoles: Feb 25 - Midnight Local Time

MSK

  • PC: Feb 25 - 02:00 AM MSK
  • Consoles: Feb 25 - Midnight Local Time

AST

  • PC: Feb 25 - 02:00 AM AST
  • Consoles: Feb 25 - 02:00 AM AST

GST

  • PC: Feb 25 - 03:00 AM GST
  • Consoles: Feb 25 - Midnight Local Time

UTC+7

  • PC: Feb 25 - 06:00 AM UTC+7
  • Consoles: Feb 25 - Midnight Local Time

UTC+8

  • PC: Feb 25 - 07:00 AM UTC+8
  • Consoles: Feb 25 - Midnight Local Time

KST

  • PC: Feb 25 - 08:00 AM KST
  • Consoles: Feb 25 - Midnight Local Time

JST

  • PC: Feb 25 - 08:00 AM JST
  • Consoles: Feb 25 - Midnight Local Time

AEDT

  • PC: Feb 25 - 10:00 AM AEDT
  • Consoles: Feb 25 - Midnight Local Time

NZDT

  • PC: Feb 25 - 12:00 PM NZDT
  • Consoles: Feb 25 - Midnight Local Time

Elden Ring launches on February 25th worldwide on PC, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and Xbox One worldwide.

Products mentioned in this post

Elden Ring
Elden Ring
USD 59.99
 Xbox Series S
Xbox Series S
USD 799.95
 Xbox Series X
Xbox Series X
USD 749.99

The links above are affiliate links. As an Amazon Associate, Wccftech.com may earn from qualifying purchases.

Submit

Related