Elden Ring Official Global Release Timings Announced
The Elden Ring global release timings have been confirmed today, confirming exactly when players all over the world will be able to set out in their journey in the Lands Between.
Today, Bandai Namco officially confirmed when the game will be available on PC and consoles later this week all over the world. Additionally, it has been confirmed that pre-loading will start on PC and PlayStation consoles 48 hours before the game launches. Pre-loading is already possible on Xbox consoles.
Pre-load available 48H prior to these times on Steam and Playstation and available now for Xbox.
PT
- PC: Feb 24 - 3:00 PM PT
- Consoles: Feb 24 - 9:00 PM PT
CT
- PC: Feb 24 - 5:00 PM CT
- Consoles: Feb 24 - 11:00 PM CT
ET
- PC: Feb 24 - 6:00 PM ET
- Consoles: Feb 25 - Midnight Local Time
COT
- PC: Feb 24 - 6:00 PM COT
- Consoles: Feb 25 - Midnight Local Time
BRT
- PC: Feb 24 - 8:00 PM BRT
- Consoles: Feb 25 - Midnight Local Time
GMT
- PC: Feb 24 - 11:00 PM GMT
- Consoles: Feb 25 - Midnight Local Time
CET
- PC: Feb 25 - 12:00 AM CET
- Consoles: Feb 25 - Midnight Local Time
EET
- PC: Feb 25 - 01:00 AM EET
- Consoles: Feb 25 - Midnight Local Time
SAST
- PC: Feb 25 - 01:00 AM SAST
- Consoles: Feb 25 - Midnight Local Time
MSK
- PC: Feb 25 - 02:00 AM MSK
- Consoles: Feb 25 - Midnight Local Time
AST
- PC: Feb 25 - 02:00 AM AST
- Consoles: Feb 25 - 02:00 AM AST
GST
- PC: Feb 25 - 03:00 AM GST
- Consoles: Feb 25 - Midnight Local Time
UTC+7
- PC: Feb 25 - 06:00 AM UTC+7
- Consoles: Feb 25 - Midnight Local Time
UTC+8
- PC: Feb 25 - 07:00 AM UTC+8
- Consoles: Feb 25 - Midnight Local Time
KST
- PC: Feb 25 - 08:00 AM KST
- Consoles: Feb 25 - Midnight Local Time
JST
- PC: Feb 25 - 08:00 AM JST
- Consoles: Feb 25 - Midnight Local Time
AEDT
- PC: Feb 25 - 10:00 AM AEDT
- Consoles: Feb 25 - Midnight Local Time
NZDT
- PC: Feb 25 - 12:00 PM NZDT
- Consoles: Feb 25 - Midnight Local Time
Elden Ring launches on February 25th worldwide on PC, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and Xbox One worldwide.
Products mentioned in this post
USD 59.99
USD 799.95
USD 749.99
The links above are affiliate links. As an Amazon Associate, Wccftech.com may earn from qualifying purchases.
Stay in the loop
GET A DAILY DIGEST OF LATEST TECHNOLOGY NEWS
Straight to your inbox
Subscribe to our newsletter