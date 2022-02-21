Elden Ring Official Global Release Timings Announced

The Elden Ring global release timings have been confirmed today, confirming exactly when players all over the world will be able to set out in their journey in the Lands Between.

Today, Bandai Namco officially confirmed when the game will be available on PC and consoles later this week all over the world. Additionally, it has been confirmed that pre-loading will start on PC and PlayStation consoles 48 hours before the game launches. Pre-loading is already possible on Xbox consoles.

Pre-load available 48H prior to these times on Steam and Playstation and available now for Xbox. PT PC: Feb 24 - 3:00 PM PT

Consoles: Feb 24 - 9:00 PM PT CT PC: Feb 24 - 5:00 PM CT

Consoles: Feb 24 - 11:00 PM CT ET PC: Feb 24 - 6:00 PM ET

Consoles: Feb 25 - Midnight Local Time COT PC: Feb 24 - 6:00 PM COT

Consoles: Feb 25 - Midnight Local Time BRT PC: Feb 24 - 8:00 PM BRT

Consoles: Feb 25 - Midnight Local Time GMT PC: Feb 24 - 11:00 PM GMT

Consoles: Feb 25 - Midnight Local Time CET PC: Feb 25 - 12:00 AM CET

Consoles: Feb 25 - Midnight Local Time EET PC: Feb 25 - 01:00 AM EET

Consoles: Feb 25 - Midnight Local Time SAST PC: Feb 25 - 01:00 AM SAST

Consoles: Feb 25 - Midnight Local Time MSK PC: Feb 25 - 02:00 AM MSK

Consoles: Feb 25 - Midnight Local Time AST PC: Feb 25 - 02:00 AM AST

Consoles: Feb 25 - 02:00 AM AST GST PC: Feb 25 - 03:00 AM GST

Consoles: Feb 25 - Midnight Local Time UTC+7 PC: Feb 25 - 06:00 AM UTC+7

Consoles: Feb 25 - Midnight Local Time UTC+8 PC: Feb 25 - 07:00 AM UTC+8

Consoles: Feb 25 - Midnight Local Time KST PC: Feb 25 - 08:00 AM KST

Consoles: Feb 25 - Midnight Local Time JST PC: Feb 25 - 08:00 AM JST

Consoles: Feb 25 - Midnight Local Time AEDT PC: Feb 25 - 10:00 AM AEDT

Consoles: Feb 25 - Midnight Local Time NZDT PC: Feb 25 - 12:00 PM NZDT

Consoles: Feb 25 - Midnight Local Time

Elden Ring launches on February 25th worldwide on PC, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and Xbox One worldwide.